Forum Partners Closes Fully Subscribed Fund with $12 Million of Capital Commitments

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, recently completed fundraising for its latest fund. The fund, Newlands Development Opportunities I, LLC, had $12 million in total commitments, fully meeting the project's needs.

Forum and its portfolio company, Newlands Property Group, Ltd., intend to utilize the proceeds to provide working capital to acquire an entitled industrial development site known as Newlands Park Nottingham Gateway, located within the United Kingdom's premier Golden Triangle logistics corridor.

"There is strong investor appetite to capitalize on significant secular tailwinds benefitting the logistics industry in the U.K.," said David Keir, chairman of Newlands Property Group. "Newlands Park Nottingham Gateway is the first of three prime industrial and logistics projects in our landbank that we expect will provide both development and long-term hold investment opportunities."

Located near Junction 24A of the M1 Motorway, the site ensures unparalleled access to the U.K.'s extensive road network and provides access to 85% of the mainland British population within a four-hour drive. Newlands has secured planning commission approval to develop four buildings totaling 834,000 square feet, with a range of unit sizes.

Newlands is a specialist industrial and logistics developer with a well-known reputation and a long history of success for delivering high-quality, industrial and logistics developments in supply-constrained markets.

The Newlands team's expertise centers on identifying strategically located, unimproved land and taking large-scale, often complex developments through the planning, entitlement and development process to deliver best-in-class industrial and logistics facilities that meet the needs of top-tier logistics, transport, e-commerce, and other high-quality tenants.

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com.

