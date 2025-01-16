Forum Partners Repays Bridge Loan Providing 20% Return for Investors

PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Partners, a global real estate investment and asset management firm, announced today the successful repayment of a short-term bridge loan that generated a 20% return to investors and equated to a realized 102% internal rate of return.

A Forum affiliate utilized the funds for a strategic recapitalization of a phased acquisition of special purpose vehicles that hold interests in logistics development projects located in the Midlands of England.

"This example highlights how our strong partnerships create unique real estate investment opportunities that deliver meaningful value to both our portfolio companies and investors," said Russell Platt, CEO of Forum Partners. "We appreciate the trust our investors place in us to responsibly manage their capital and identify attractive investment opportunities across the development lifecycle."

Forum Partners has invested over $7.7 billion since inception by deploying a focused set of strategies and thoughtful investment structuring across the risk/return spectrum. The company utilizes a top-down approach to investment allocation that is centered around identifying operating partners, property sectors, trends and geographies that it believes possess the capability to achieve outsized risk-adjusted returns.

Forum Partners is a global investment manager focused on investing in real assets and best-in-class real estate companies. Since its establishment in 2002, Forum has deployed approximately $7.7 billion of capital across 24 countries and over 100 investments. The company's strength lies in identifying a catalyst for unlocking asset and enterprise value and tailoring investments accordingly. Forum's portfolio of operating companies and affiliates directly or indirectly own or manage over $14 billion of commercial real estate in the United States and worldwide. For more information, visit forumpartners.com

