Forum Systems Achieves HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certification to Manage Cybersecurity Risk and Improve Information Security Posture

BOSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Systems, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise LLM security and API gateway technology, today announced Forum Sentry and QuantumSim™ have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. Forum's bundled Secure API Gateway and cutting-edge LLM Security platform provide the industry's first comprehensive solution that allows enterprises to deploy GenAI products at scale.

HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's LLM and API security offerings are leveraging a set of curated controls to deliver a complete security program that broadly protects against current and emerging threats.

Through alignment with and incorporation of appropriate security controls, the HITRUST Implemented, 1-year (i1) Validated Assessment with Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"Certifications like HITRUST are not just a milestone to achieve then forget about—rather, they are an ongoing priority for our business. Our FIPS, DoD PKI, and NDPP compliance are evidence of our security-first posture—we're excited to add HITRUST to our growing list of security certifications, said Mamoon Yunus, CEO of Forum Systems. He continued, "HITRUST i1 Certification gives our stakeholders confidence we are following leading security practices. Practicing strong cybersecurity is critical to minimize Information security risk and protect our organization along with our business partners."

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations such as Forum Systems," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer, HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 Certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to Forum for earning one of the first HITRUST i1 Assessment certifications awarded to an LLM Security vendor. Their work shows the flexibility of HITRUST cybersecurity practices to cover the novel threats posed by LLM integration and GenAI."

Earning i1 Certification demonstrates Forum's ongoing commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection. For further information, reach out to Christopher Sanfilippo and follow Forum Systems and Quantum Gears on LinkedIn.

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems is leading the Enterprise GenAI revolution. Forum's patent-pending QuantumSim™, together with Forum Sentry, mitigate the unpredictable nature of LLMs through integration with corporate APIs, ensuring LLM output is truthful and accurate. QuantumSim™ is secure by design and ships with industry-leading guardrails, moderation, data obfuscation, and observability for LLM-enabled offerings. Used by some of the largest global companies for building intelligent business workflows, Forum's suite of products provides unique solutions that allow enterprises to reinvent themselves with GenAI.

