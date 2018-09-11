Forum Systems and Infosecurity Magazine to Host API Security Best Practices Briefing and AI Workshop

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Systems Inc. today announced it will host an event in partnership with Infosecurity Magazine focused on examining how an API strategy can reduce complexity, simplify identity and access management (IAM), and provide advanced predictions using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). At the London API Summit, leading experts will explore the best API practices for modern architecture. During the event, Forum Systems will showcase how its award-winning Forum Sentry API Security Gateway is helping customers manage their architecture principles and achieve success in innovation and security.

APIs are the central point of modern communication and are involved in almost every interaction with a digital device or service. A sound API strategy is critical for IT modernization and enables the benefits of a less complex architecture by combining and consolidating technologies. With IAM essential to an enterprise strategy, the logical evolution is to include IAM with APIs.

During the first half of the day-long event, experts will discuss how to achieve a simpler and more secure approach to API and IAM. The afternoon workshop session will introduce the fundamentals of applying AI and ML to APIs. The workshop will review the basics of ML, provide a walk-through on creating a neural network and will profile performance and security as it relates to leveraging ML with APIs.

"The increasing proliferation of APIs is generating more enterprise data than ever before. So how do organizations harness that information in order to drive their corporate objectives?" said Forum Systems CEO Mamoon Yunus. "This event will showcase how APIs can fuel data-hungry AI and ML techniques to provide businesses with real-world, actionable predictive analytics."

Forum Systems' annual London API Summit will take place Thursday, September 20, at 9:00 a.m. GMT, at The Grange St. Paul's Hotel. The event will feature a live deployment case study on the UK Biometrics Office, among other key topics including:

Evolving Challenges for Modern Enterprise Architectures in the Age of APIs;

Challenges Implementing Modern API/IAM Architecture in the Financial and Healthcare Industry; and

Simplifying Enterprise Architectures by Combining API and IAM.

For more information and to register, please visit: http://info.forumsys.com/forum-systems-api-londonsummit18.

Forum Systems executives will also be participating at the API World 2018 Conference & Expo taking place this week at the San Jose Convention Center. Forum Systems Director of Field Operations, Greg DiFruscio, will present on combining API and IAM into a simplified and secure architecture during an OPEN Talk session on Tuesday, September 11 at 9:00 a.m. PDT in Workshop Room 1. The company will also be showcasing Forum Sentry in Hall 3 of the San Jose Convention Center.

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API security gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

