Forum Systems Executive to Run the 2018 Boston Marathon

Founded in 2002, NLG's mission is to enable children and adults with autism to function with the greatest possible productivity and independence in the community, home and workplace throughout their lives. NLG's School provides outstanding, individualized education, training and intervention services for students aged 3 to 22 with Autism Spectrum disorders. Additionally, NLG's rapidly growing Adult Program provides ongoing support and services to adults with Autism.

"Like any successful business, we encourage – and are committed to – socially responsible endeavors," said Forum Systems CEO Mamoon Yunus. "We are extremely proud of Javier for taking on this tremendously notable effort and to support him and the NLG in empowering kids and adults with autism. On Marathon Monday, we will be cheering him on along the course!"

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A.'s Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, and the organization manages other local events and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round running programs. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. More than 60,000 runners participate in B.A.A. events annually. The 122nd Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 16, 2018. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API security gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

