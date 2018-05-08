Forum Systems Named Gold Winner in Info Security PG's 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Celebrating its 14th year, the Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards program recognizes groundbreaking cybersecurity products, solutions and services. Winners were honored at an awards ceremony held last month in San Francisco during the week of RSA Conference 2018.

"The massive Panera breach uncovered recently is the latest stark reminder that businesses need to be more vigilant in ensuring the protection of vulnerable APIs," said Forum Systems CEO Mamoon Yunus. "Through conversations about API security myths, and by offering educational infographics that detail the top API threat and vulnerabilities, Forum Systems will continue to promote greater awareness of the criticality of implementing an effective API security strategy. We're thrilled to be recognized by Info Security PG as best-in-class in API security."

For more than 15 years, Forum Sentry has been the security foundation in global network architectures for enterprises and government organizations. The industry's only API security gateway to achieve NIST FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and Common Criteria NIAP Network Device Protection Profile certification, Forum Sentry protects and accelerates data exchange and API service access across networks and business boundaries, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of centralizing security, identity and governance.

Serving as an information broker deployed as a logical API protecting applications and services, Forum Sentry precludes clients from directly accessing application and services tiers. This unmatched level of security prevents identity compromise and enables SSO authentication and session management achievement – without requiring code changes or manipulation to backend systems.

Forum Systems recently announced industry-first enhancements to Forum Sentry, once again advancing the state-of-the-art in API security technology. Helping global enterprises and government organizations deploy secure Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC 2) instances, the company's flagship API security gateway is now available in an Amazon Machine Image (AMI) form factor, and also features a REST API for rapid deployment in virtual, cloud and containerized environments.

Notably, additional key capabilities in this latest version of Forum Sentry include:

Integration with any Big Data analytics engine or monitoring infrastructure for traffic flow profiling, archiving, and heuristics learning of APIs, cloud services and on-premises app performance behavior.

Compliance with the FAA SWIM information sharing platform for secure identity using various token formats.

Adherence to the strict cryptographic requirements of the U.S. Presidential Executive Order on Strengthening the Cybersecurity of Federal Networks and Critical Infrastructure, and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre.

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems Inc. is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and integration for API communications, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API strategies in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against modern API vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API security gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

