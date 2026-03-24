Forward Advantage Launches Document Workflow Platform for Healthcare

Forward Advantage unveils first cloud-native solution, Document Workflow Platform, to accelerate and improve the accuracy of inbound fax and document workflow management.

FRESNO, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its strategic vision to boost efficiency and connectivity within healthcare, Forward Advantage launched its first cloud-native solution: Document Workflow Platform. Released for general availability on March 10, 2026, Document Workflow Platform is designed to help healthcare organizations manage inbound fax and document workflows faster and more accurately.

RapidFiler, the trusted on-premise solution from Forward Advantage, remains available as a standalone product, while its proven technology has been incorporated into the Document Workflow Platform to power the first available workflow: filing documents to the MEDITECH patient chart. Document Workflow Platform has been successfully tested and validated by several clients, including early adopter King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Forward Advantage launches Document Workflow Platform, a cloud-native healthcare solution. Post this

"Overall, the combination of new features, improved UI/UX, enhanced performance due to being in the cloud, and exceptional support made the aggregate benefit significant," said Joe Farr, Director of Information Systems at King's Daughters Medical Center. "As an early adopter, we experienced firsthand how this solution transforms workflows and delivers real value to our clinics. The cloud-based performance has given us the scalability we need, the intuitive interface has accelerated user adoption, and the support throughout the process was exceptional. Our feedback was heard and acted upon, making us feel like true partners in shaping the solution. We're confident this positions us well for continued success as the platform evolves."

With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare IT, automation, and communications, Forward Advantage is trusted for its expertise and services. Deep understanding of clinical workflows and commitment to customer success drove Forward Advantage to develop Document Workflow Platform to meet the needs of healthcare organizations, helping them work smarter, reduce complexity, and spend less time on paper-based tasks.

"The launch of the Document Workflow Platform marks a pivotal moment for Forward Advantage. For many years, we have led the way in intelligent report routing, distribution and communication solutions, and moving to the cloud with a document workflow solution is a natural evolution of that leadership. This advancement reflects our commitment to listening to customers and addressing their workflow challenges head-on," said Mike Knebel, CEO of Forward Advantage. "While other companies may offer fax and workflow solutions, our deep understanding of healthcare, focus on technical precision, industry partnerships, and emphasis on customer success set us apart. We ensure implementation goes smoothly and the solution delivers real value each day. Our goal is simple, to help our customers succeed and partner with them for long-term success."

For more details on how the Document Workflow Platform creates smarter workflows and drives efficiencies, visit www.forwardadvantage.com/document-workflow-platform.

About Forward Advantage

Since 1993, Forward Advantage has provided innovative solutions for healthcare organizations. The company uses its deep expertise to address a wide range of healthcare challenges by listening to its customers and collaborating with them on solutions that improve the healthcare experience with better access to information. Examples include automated and intelligent report distribution, streamlined identity and access management, migrating and archiving legacy data, and interoperability solutions connecting hospitals and physicians. More information on Forward Advantage and its solutions can be found at www.forwardadvantage.com.

SOURCE Forward Advantage Inc