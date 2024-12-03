FORWARD GLOBAL OPENS MIAMI OFFICE TO DRIVE CONTINUED U.S. EXPANSION & FURTHER GROWTH IN KEY LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS

Seasoned business consultant and strategist Jose Mallea named Miami managing partner

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global, an international risk management firm with offices worldwide, today announced the opening of its Miami office, led by consulting and business strategy veteran Jose Mallea. The Miami office is the firm's second U.S. outpost after opening in Washington, D.C., in 2019.

With approximately $100 million in revenue and a team of more than 350 professionals across offices in Paris, Brussels, London, Abidjan, Montreal, and Washington, D.C., the expansion into Miami underscores Forward Global's commitment to meeting client needs in dynamic and emerging markets. Miami has a unique role as a major international hub for business, innovation, and geopolitics.

"I'm excited to join this incredible team of global professionals who provide the highest level of service in the reputation and risk-management space," said Jose Mallea, managing director of the Forward Global Miami office. "Forward Global is unique among its peers, and now is the perfect time to broaden the firm's reach and offerings with an office in Miami, perhaps the most dynamic global city today."

Mallea comes to Forward Global with more than 25 years of experience in the political and business world. He began his career in government, serving in the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of State, and as personal aide to White House chief of staff Andy Card in the President George W. Bush administration.

"Jose Mallea is the perfect person to lead Forward Global's expansion into Miami and beyond," said Noe Garcia, Forward Global managing partner in Washington, D.C. "His expertise and inside knowledge of the Miami market will be invaluable to both existing and future clients, and he will be a key asset in expanding Forward Global's client base in Latin America."

Mallea served as chief of staff to the mayor of Miami and the mayor of Miami-Dade County. He has worked on numerous presidential campaigns and was campaign manager for Marco Rubio's first U.S. Senate campaign, which POLITICO rated the No. 1 best-executed campaign of that election cycle.

Most recently, Mallea served as the CEO of the Libre Initiative, the largest and most consequential conservative Latino outreach organization in the country with operations in 13 states. He currently serves on the boards of the Education Fund of Miami and the Miami Downtown Development Authority.

"We welcome Jose to the Forward Global team and are excited about our future prospects in the Americas," said Matthieu Creux, Forward Global co-founder and chairman. "Bringing Forward Global's strategic communications, international public affairs, government relations, and due diligence offerings to this new market will be essential for our future growth in new American markets as Forward continues to expand across the globe."

Forward Global's expansion into Miami will focus initially on providing critical executive advisory support to clients in the commercial real estate, high-net-worth and family-office, and transnational dispute space.

