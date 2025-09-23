Forward Global Strengthens Compliance Advisory Practice with Appointment of Anti-Money Laundering Expert Sven Stumbauer

Industry veteran brings two decades of global financial crimes expertise to accelerate Forward Global's risk and intelligence capabilities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global, an international commercial and geopolitical risk- and reputation-management firm, today announced the appointment of Sven Stumbauer as a Partner. Stumbauer brings over two decades of world class expertise in anti-money laundering (AML), counter-terrorist financing (CTF), and sanctions compliance to help Forward Global scale its compliance advisory services.

Stumbauer will work alongside Partner Jeff Dexter, who specializes in compliance and investigations, to combine top-tier subject matter expertise with artificial intelligence that augments traditional advisory services. This integration, combined with Forward Global's unique international investigative and crisis response capabilities, enables the firm to deliver scalable, globally comprehensive, and personalized expert services to clients worldwide.

"Sven's appointment represents a pivotal moment in Forward Global's evolution," said Brendan Foo, head of risk and investigations. "Sven's unparalleled expertise in financial crimes compliance, combined with his deep understanding of emerging technologies and global regulatory landscapes, perfectly aligns with our vision of delivering next generation compliance advisory services."

Stumbauer has advised more than 150 U.S. and international financial institutions, including the largest crypto exchanges, large global organizations, and mid-sized and regional entities. He has worked across more than 60 countries, and has served as an independent monitor and consultant in several prominent enforcement actions globally.

Stumbauer's regulatory expertise encompasses work with major authorities worldwide, including the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FINCEN), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). His international regulatory experience includes work with the Financial Conduct Authority (U.K.), Monetary Authority of Singapore, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Financial Services Agency (Japan), Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Germany), Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, and European Central Bank, among others.

Stumbauer also brings significant experience in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology compliance. He has worked extensively in the digital asset space to address emerging regulatory challenges and develop comprehensive compliance frameworks for innovative financial technologies.

"After more than two decades of leading some of the most complex financial crime investigations and regulatory remediation programs globally, I have witnessed firsthand how traditional compliance approaches struggle to keep pace with rapidly evolving threats, both in the U.S. and globally," said Stumbauer. "Forward Global represents a paradigm shift in how the industry can and should approach risk management – one that I believe is essential for the industry's future. The convergence of deep regulatory expertise, advanced AI capabilities, and truly global investigative reach creates unprecedented opportunities to not just identify and counter risks, but to anticipate and mitigate them before they materialize."

Before joining Forward Global, Stumbauer held senior leadership positions at several prominent professional services firms, where he established and led global AML and sanctions compliance practices. An expert in the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), he began his career in financial crimes at FINRA and has since become a published thought leader and frequent speaker at industry conferences. Stumbauer regularly provides briefings to U.S. and foreign regulatory bodies on emerging financial crimes issues.

