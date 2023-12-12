Forward Momentum Launches Riverbeat Music Festival

 New Music Festival Coming To Tom Lee Park, May 3-5, 2024 

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Momentum today announced the name of Memphis's newest music festival, the Riverbeat Music Festival. The three-day event will take place at Tom Lee Park on May 3-5, 2024.

Forward Momentum is owned by a group of prominent Memphians and is also the outfit responsible for the recent announcement of a new BBQ Festival slated for May 2024.

Riverbeat 2024 Memphis
Says Jeff Bransford, Forward Momentum: "Riverbeat will bring the community together to celebrate an exciting new chapter in the rich musical history of Memphis by creating an immersive fan experience across a wide range of musical genres."

As previously reported, the festival will attract Memphians and out-of-town music lovers to the city, thus growing the local economy and supporting job creation and local businesses like restaurants, hotels, and other attractions.   

Following the success of the Mempho Music Festival, Forward Momentum has been securing major music talent for RiverBeat Music Festival, and the lineup and ticket information is expected to be announced in early 2024.  

For more information and to sign up for the latest news on artist lineup and ticket sales, fans can log onto Riverbeat.com or follow RiverBeatFest on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

About Forward Momentum
Forward Momentum is owned by a group of prominent Memphians focused on improving the city and its rich music and tourism industries. The company's mission is to ignite the power of live music, creating extraordinary experiences that resonate with the souls of music lovers.

About Mempho Presents
Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent promotion company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

