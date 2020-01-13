Forward Networks Announces Support for Multi-cloud Network Environments

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based network verification, announced that Forward Enterprise now includes support for Microsoft Azure. Complementing its existing support for AWS, the platform extends network verification capabilities to businesses with a multi-cloud network architecture.

Forward Enterprise is designed to simplify management of large, complex, multi-vendor networks. It solves the biggest issue businesses face with network operations: risk. By creating a mathematical model of the entire network infrastructure, the software delivers a "digital twin" that serves as the single source of truth for the network.

"We're delighted to add support for Microsoft Azure," said Chiara Regale, VP of Product, Forward Networks. "So many of our customers today run multi-cloud network environments and have been struggling with end-to-end network visibility and correctness. For them, Forward Enterprise now extends its benefits – network insight and predictability – to their entire infrastructure."

Forward Enterprise supports hundreds of different network devices from leading vendors like Cisco, Arista, Juniper, Palo Alto Networks, Citrix, and VMware. It is available to deploy via a SaaS model or on-premises. The platform scales seamlessly on networks with tens of thousands of devices, and is in use today by many Fortune 500 businesses. Forward Enterprise also offers a full suite of APIs for integration with other critical tools like Slack, Ansible, and ServiceNow.

Forward Networks has earned Gartner "Cool Vendor" status, "2019 Product of the Year" from Business Intelligence Group, "Best in Show" at Citrix Synergy, IT World® Gold Award for Network Intelligence, and Cloud Computing "Product of the Year."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management.

Results? More reliable networks, reduced outages, and reduced business risk.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.ForwardNetworks.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Garvey, VP of Marketing

Forward Networks

lisagarvey@forwardnetworks.com

408.439.1377

Lumina Communications for Forward Networks

ForwardNetworks@luminapr.com



SOURCE Forward Networks