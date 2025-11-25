Forward Networks Appoints Bobby Condon as Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Global Adoption of Transformational Network Digital Twin Technology

Seasoned sales executive to scale adoption of Forward Networks across enterprise and public-sector markets globally, helping organizations modernize operations and prepare their networks for an AI-driven future

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network digital twin technology, today announced the appointment of Bobby Condon as Chief Revenue Officer. Condon will spearhead the global expansion of the company's sales organization, helping organizations with complex mission-critical networks meet growing business demands, prepare for increased security threats, and build the operational foundation required for AI-driven and agentic network operations at scale. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent appointment of Sanjay Mehta as CMO , reaffirming its continued investment in experienced leadership.

"Forward Networks is already trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises and government agencies to modernize operations, reduce risk, and give leaders confidence in an AI-driven future," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder of Forward Networks. "We have delivered what many believed was impossible by creating a mathematically exact model of the entire network, and Bobby's experience scaling category-defining technologies will be critical as we expand globally and bring the power of the network digital twin to organizations everywhere."

Condon is an accomplished sales leader with a track record of building high-performing global teams and scaling adoption of transformational infrastructure technologies. His experience helping organizations modernize critical systems makes him well-suited to advance Forward Networks' mission and expand its reach worldwide. At Fastly, Condon played a key role in the company's growth from early scale-up through its successful public offering. Before that, he helped Dyn address core Internet performance and scalability challenges and worked with leading digital streaming and media platforms during a period of rapid expansion, ultimately contributing to Dyn's acquisition by Oracle. His experience guiding companies through these pivotal growth stages positions him to drive broad adoption of Forward across global markets.

"With the rapid changes in technology and the growing impact of AI and automation, secure and reliable networks are more critical to business continuity than ever," said Bobby Condon, CRO of Forward Networks. "Some of the world's largest brands and government agencies rely on Forward Networks for precise, always-current knowledge of their environment, ensuring it remains in policy and performs exactly as intended. I'm excited to help enterprise customers succeed in thier journey to the AI driven future."

Condon's appointment follows the recent hiring of Sanjay Mehta as Chief Marketing Officer, further strengthening Forward Networks' leadership team as the company enters its next phase of growth. With AI adoption accelerating and pressure on mission-critical networks increasing, Forward Networks is investing in leaders with proven experience scaling high-growth companies. This momentum reflects the company's commitment to category leadership and to helping organizations realize the immediate value of a network digital twin.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks created the world's first network digital twin , transforming how organizations manage and secure their networks. Customers include global leaders such as Goldman Sachs, PayPal, S&P Global, IBM, and Dell, as well as other Fortune 500 enterprises, fast-growing companies, and government agencies.

The company's software creates a mathematically precise model of the production network, giving IT teams unmatched visibility, verification, and agility across multi-vendor environments and every major cloud, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. According to a recent IDC report, the average Forward Networks customer experiences US$14.2M in annual benefits through improved efficiency and security.

Trusted by Fortune 100 enterprises and federal agencies, Forward Networks helps organizations reduce risk, ensure compliance, and prepare their networks for the demands of AI and the next wave of digital transformation. Founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D.s, Forward Networks is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and backed by leading investors including MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

