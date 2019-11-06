Forward Networks Earns "Product of the Year" from BIG Awards for Business

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks , the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, today announced that its flagship platform, Forward Enterprise , has been named a winner of Business Intelligence Group's 2019 BIG Awards for Business as the Technology Software Product of the Year.

This honor reinforces the innovative approach of Forward Networks in transforming the way large, complex networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, avoid outages, and simplify network management.

"We are honored to be recognized by the BIG Business Awards program for our commitment to improving network operations," says David Erickson, CEO of Forward Networks. "To earn 'Software Product of the Year' is great validation that Forward Enterprise is solving challenges faced by large enterprises managing complex, multi-vendor networks."

BIG's Business Awards features progressive organizations, products and individuals making business achievements across several industries. Winners, selected by a group of business veterans and leaders, demonstrate how leadership, innovation and technology are improving the lives of people around the world.

"Leadership, innovation and technology were all major themes shared by this year's winners of the BIG Awards for Business," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to reward each of these people, products and organizations for setting such a positive example for the global business community."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward's solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.

