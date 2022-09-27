Forward Networks Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing for the Second Time

Forward Enterprise Recognized with 2022 Stratus Award for Software as a Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Forward Networks a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Software-as-a-Service category. This is Forward Networks' second time winning a Stratus Cloud Computing award. Award winners represent the companies, products, and people offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

Cloud providers ignore the reality of multi-cloud environments by presenting siloed visibility into what's happening in each individual cloud. Forward Networks has delivered a Software-as-a-Service network digital twin that acts as a single pane of glass solution to visualize and verify hybrid multi-cloud networks. IT departments can now perform hop-by-hop analysis of traffic from the on-premises network and throughout the multi-cloud estate to make their networks more secure, reliable, and agile.

"IT departments need the same level of assurance in the cloud that we deliver for multi-vendor on-premises environments," said Chiara Regale, VP of product and UX, Forward Networks. "We've extended our digital twin capabilities to deliver a comprehensive view of all network behavior and hop-by-hop visibility for an organization's physical, virtual, and multi-cloud network estate. Winning the Stratus Cloud Computing Award again validates the importance and effectiveness of our efforts and we are honored to be recognized."

"Forward Networks is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society, and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations, and executives."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is agile, predictable, and secure. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Forward Networks, Inc.