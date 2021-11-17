Forward Networks Named In The 2021 Gartner® Emerging Technologies And Trends Impact Radar For Communications Report

SANTA CLARA Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, today announced that it has been named in a newly published report, "Emerging technologies and Trends Impact Radar: Communications" by Gartner Inc. Forward Networks is recognized under the Digital Twin Tools for Enterprise Campus Networks category.

"The Emerging Technologies and Trends Impact Radar highlights the technologies and trends that have the most potential to impact a broad cross-section of markets." The Gartner report describes, "Communications technologies must continually evolve to match transformations across digital business landscapes." According to the Gartner report, "The growing use of public cloud services brings growing connectivity complexity for enterprises." The report predicts Digital Twin tools for enterprise campus networks will have a significant impact on the market in 3 – 6 years.

"To be included in this Gartner report is an honor. We've been developing and advocating network digital twin technology for over a decade, and we believe this Gartner report validates that the technology will have a significant impact on enterprise IT," said David Erickson, Co-Founder and CEO of Forward Networks. "Because our platform is based on a mathematical model, we are uniquely able to deliver accurate insights into network behavior and empower network administrators to make their networks more reliable, agile and secure."

Forward Enterprise is the only digital twin on the market that supports all major networking vendors and services at scale, including multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud environments. Forward Enterprise also offers complete integration with the top-cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, and Cisco. The platform uniquely delivers a single source of truth that includes maps of all possible traffic paths, change verification, the ability to predict how ACL changes will impact network behavior, and assurance that the network is compliant with established policies.

Disclaimer: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

ABOUT FORWARD NETWORKS

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital.

