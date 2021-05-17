Forward Networks Named to Carahsoft ITES-SW2 Contract to Support U.S. Army Enterprise Infrastructure Goals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, today announced that it has been named a manufacturer on the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contract for the U.S. Army Computer Hardware Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS). This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective through August 30, 2025.

ITES-SW2 is a firm-fixed price, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract vehicle for commercial off-the-shelf software products and related services and hardware. The contract has no fees, and ordering is open to all Army, DoD, and Federal agencies and authorized systems integrators on a worldwide basis. Under this contract, Carahsoft provides software, software maintenance, and ancillary services from Forward Networks to support Federal agencies' enterprise software needs.

"We are honored to help the U.S. Army and other Federal Government agencies with their enterprise network management software needs with the goal of modernizing their networks to best enable and support the mission," said Zack Zimmerman, Director Federal Sales "The addition of Forward Enterprise on the ITES-SW2 contract will allow the U.S. Army and other Federal Government agencies to create software replicas (Digital Twins) of their network to analyze its entire behavior. This unique approach empowers network and security operators and engineers to quickly visualize and search complex networks, debug configuration problems, verify network-wide policy implementations, and predict network behavior prior to deploying changes."

The Forward Networks platform helps Army, DoD, and Federal Government customers make their networks more predictable, agile, and secure by creating an always accurate digital twin of the network. Based on years of Ph.D. and business research, the Forward Networks platform runs on a mathematical model that can map every possible traffic path in the network, deliver a complete device index including configuration and state information and predict how changes will impact the network before they are pushed live. Customers using the platform report saving hundreds of hours per week on troubleshooting, significantly reducing network outages and saving millions of dollars annually.

Security teams appreciate the comprehensive visibility the Forward Networks platform delivers. The verification functionality provides an always-on audit to ensure the network is behaving in accordance with security policies. Should an incident occur, the diff application within the platform allows security analysts to determine when the network was compromised, what change created the incident, and identify all affected hosts. The Forward Networks platform can be deployed as an on-premises solution or as SaaS.

Forward Networks software, software maintenance, and ancillary services are available through Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For procurement information, contact Carahsoft's ITES-SW2 contract team at (703) 871-8681 or [email protected] ; or visit Carahsoft's dedicated ITES-SW2 contract resource center . To learn more about Forward Networks offerings under ITES-SW2, contact Forward Networks or Zack Zimmerman [email protected].

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital. For more information visit Forward Networks Federal Solutions .

SOURCE Forward Networks

Related Links

https://forwardnetworks.com/

