Forward Networks Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks , the industry leader in network assurance and intent-based verification, announced today that the company has been recognized as a winner of several industry awards, including the Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, the 2019 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Broadband World Forum Awards. To date this year, Forward Networks has earned 13 industry awards.

Business Intelligence Group's Stratus Awards named Forward Networks as the winner for the Software as a Service category. This award honors driving forces of change in the cloud, as modern consumers and businesses alike adopt cloud-based services. This recognition reiterates the highly innovative services that Forward Enterprise provides for large-scale enterprise deployments.

The Golden Bridge Awards for Business and Innovation recognized Forward Networks for three wins across multiple categories. Forward Enterprise was awarded the Gold winner of the Network Management and Intelligence Innovations category, Silver winner of the Information Technology (Software) Innovations category, and Silver winner of the Best New Product, Service, or Solution of the Year in the Technology Software category.

The Stevie Awards named Forward Networks as a Bronze winner of the Employer of the Year category. The company prides itself on being founded by four Stanford Ph.D.'s with extensive backgrounds in networking and software architecture, who have conducted pioneering research in Software Defined Networking (SDN).

The Broadband World Forum Awards shortlisted Forward Enterprise under the Best Network Intelligence Award category. This award recognizes the very best in broadband and achievements in next-generation communications, applications, services, strategies, and more. This recognition acknowledges the significant work Forward Networks has made to set the standard for innovative management of large, complex networks.

"Revolutionizing network operations was an ambitious endeavor we undertook when we started the company. To witness how Forward Networks has grown since then is truly humbling," David Erickson, CEO and Co-Founder at Forward Networks. "Providing a searchable, scalable, single source of truth for even the most complex of networks continues to delight our customers. It's very exciting to be recognized and validated as well by a variety of industry awards."

For more information on Forward Networks and its solutions, please visit www.ForwardNetworks.com .

About the Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group launched the first crowd-sourced industry awards programs to recognize authentic talent and superior performances in the business world. Unlike other awards programs, the Business Intelligence Group's programs invite real business people with experience and knowledge to volunteer as judges . The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

Golden Bridge Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring best companies in every major industry from large to small and new start-ups in North America, Europe, Middle-East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin-America, Best New Products and Services, Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business and the Professions, Case Studies, Customer Satisfaction, and PR and Marketing Campaigns from all over the world. Learn more about Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com/

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

About the Broadband World Forum Awards

The Broadband Awards recognise the very best in broadband and highlight the achievements in next-generation communications, applications, services, strategies & more.

The awards have a long standing reputation for excellence thanks to over a decade of legacy, backing by some of the industry's most prominent organisations and figures, as well as our independent panel of judges who draw upon decades of industry experience to provide reliable analysis of the top telecoms companies, products & people.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward's solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.

For further information, please contact:

Lisa Garvey, VP of Marketing Laurie Timms Forward Networks Lumina Communications for Forward Networks lisagarvey@forwardnetworks.com ForwardNetworks@luminapr.com 408.439.1377 408.680.0565

SOURCE Forward Networks

Related Links

http://www.ForwardNetworks.com

