Forward Networks Unveils New In-App Network Query Engine (NQE) Checks

NQE had already given network IT teams a revolutionary way to query their network details (configurations, links, security rules, routing policies, device status, etc.) like a database. Now In-App NQE Checks augments this capability by enabling network teams to create custom verification using the NQE data model.

"We developed NQE to provide easier access to the structured, normalized data model that we maintain for every customer's network, so that they can leverage our platform in other applications, use cases, network IT workflows and compliance processes," said Nikhil Handigol, Co-founder of Forward Networks. "Now, with In-App NQE Checks, we're enabling customers to build the same customized network analysis tools directly in our browser-based interface."

A sample NQE check might search across a very large enterprise network for a wide range of issues such as any inconsistencies in routing tables across devices, unexpected interface status changes, or device configuration parameters that may be out of norm. Customers that previously did this using their own in-house programs took many months to be able to collect information from all devices, parse the relevant unstructured output, and extract the salient information across many network vendors and device types.

Since this information is readily available in the Forward Platform, NQE makes it easy to extract structured, normalized data in only a few minutes, revolutionizing how network operators view and analyze their network data. Forward Networks has extended that capability with the release of In-App NQE Checks. The in-app capabilities provide custom check verifications on network health, proper configurations, and effects of a change. Customers are given more meaningful diagnosis on network behaviors and failures without the burden of collecting, parsing and normalizing all the data, enabling a new range of network management capabilities and insights.

Many NQE examples are available on Forward's GitHub repository.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks provides a robust network assurance and verification platform to reduce business risk and improve network operations. By enabling network and applications teams to verify intent and predict network behavior, Forward's solution brings the benefits of intent-based networking to large enterprises: agility, predictability, and scalability.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Goldman Sachs, Threshold, and A.Capital. For more information, visit forwardnetworks.com.

