FORWARD NETWORKS WINS "CLOUD COMPUTING INNOVATION OF THE YEAR" AWARD IN 2022 MOBILE BREAKTHROUGH AWARDS PROGRAM

Forward Enterprise Recognized with Award from Consecutive Mobile Breakthrough Program Wins

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks, the only provider of network digital twin technology that delivers network agility, predictability, and security for on-premises and multi-cloud environments, today announced that its Forward Enterprise platform has been selected as the winner of the "Cloud Computing Innovation of the Year'' award in the sixth annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Forward Networks is the only company offering visibility and verification capabilities across the entire network estate, including on-premises, hybrid-cloud, private cloud, public cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The company's mathematical model creates a complete and always-current digital twin of an organization's physical, virtual, and multi-cloud network, including config and state information for all network elements. . The digital twin provides a comprehensive view of all network behavior, with visibility into every possible path a packet can take. With this view, the Forward Enterprise platform delivers unprecedented on-premise and multi-cloud visibility in an actionable, vendor-agnostic format, enabling all organizations to conduct business in the cloud with certainty.

Forward Enterprise enables teams to prove network innocence and diagnose issues in seconds, which means dramatically reduced business disruption. By making it easy to monitor, model and diagnose network behavior and configuration operations, Forward Enterprise helps speed cloud adoption and ensures that the entire compute estate behaves as intended.

"We're honored to win Mobile Breakthrough Awards for two consecutive years," said Chiara Regale, vice president of product and UX, Forward Networks. "Modern IT departments need visibility into their entire network, both on-prem and in the cloud. Forward's digital twin is delivering this, and these back-to-back award recognitions of our platform are a testament to that."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, and A. Capital.

SOURCE Forward Networks, Inc.