Forward Networks Wins Stratus Award for Second Consecutive Year

Forward Enterprise Empowers Security Teams to Detect and Rectify Vulnerabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded Forward Networks the 2023 Stratus Award in the Security category. This marks the company's second consecutive Stratus Award win and its third Stratus Award overall.

Forward is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed by providing actionable, accessible, and insightful data that puts people back in control of the network. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, by collecting state and configuration data across all network devices and cloud deployments (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform). This data is then used to create an always accurate topology (on-prem and multi-cloud), calculate all possible paths within the network, prove compliance, and make network configuration and behavior searchable and verifiable. Having access to this data empowers security teams to detect and rectify vulnerabilities before they are compromised, and to ensure network segmentation is always in compliance as per business policies.

Forward Enterprise delivers timely, actionable data to SecOps teams enabling them to respond to incidents quickly and effectively, understand their attack surface, verify security postures, and discover and categorize device and endpoint vulnerabilities.

"Accurate, current knowledge of the network and its devices is imperative for SecOps teams striving to protect their company's digital assets," said Chiara Regale, senior vice president of product and user experience, Forward Networks. "Our platform uniquely provides security engineers the data and insight they need to prioritize vulnerability remediation, view their security posture at a glance, prove zero trust and regulatory compliance, and identify non-compliance before there is an incident. We're honored to be recognized as a global leader in cloud computing security by the Stratus Awards for two consecutive years."

"Forward Networks is one of the leaders in the cloud, helping to develop the infrastructure we need to store and host the data and applications driving our society," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "We are so proud to recognize all of the winners in this year's award program."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

