Forward Party Announces 2024 Battleground Map

12 states with strategic significance to receive national party focus

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forward Party today announced its 12 "battleground states" where it will focus its resources through the 2024 cycle in order to:

Field candidates

Rapidly grow the grassroots

Obtain legal party status.

"We know ultimate success is defined by securing necessary financial resources, achieving ballot access, running candidates, and winning. There are more than 500,000 state and local elected offices across America, and the majority are uncontested. We are excited to field the candidates who will become future elected leaders in these 12 targeted states."

Williams Drath explained how the Battleground States were selected: "After 7 months of extensive market testing through a 50-state strategy, we began diligently measuring our progress toward this definition of success. Real time data has made it clear to us where we have our best opportunities for impact. The work will be driven by empowered local leadership on the ground and supported by a team of seasoned professionals and dedicated staff at our national headquarters."

The Forward Party's 12 key states that will make up its 2024 Battleground Map are:

Arizona California Colorado Florida Illinois Maryland Nevada North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania South Carolina Texas

In evaluating states for maximum impact, the Forward Party focused on four criteria:

Strong leadership

Viability for ballot access, and securing candidates, affiliates and party switching

National political relevance

Broader reform efforts in the state

Efforts in these states, working closely with already established executive committees, will focus on:

Securing necessary financial resources

Running candidates & winning

Securing affiliations and party-switchers

Achieving ballot access and legal party status

The Forward Party is bringing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents together to build a new kind of political party that brings people and communities together to heal our political divisions, find our shared ground, and create a brighter future for America. https://www.forwardparty.com

For more information about the Forward Party, please read through our Prospectus and Q1 Fact Sheet .

