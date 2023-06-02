Forward Party Calls for Representative Leadership for Cook County Board

Race to fill Johnson's seat should reflect community, Andrew Yang says

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forward Party, a new national political party building around the country and in Illinois, issued the following statement from its national co-chair, Andrew Yang - and state chair, James Young regarding the upcoming selection of Brandon Johnson's Cook County Board replacement.

"One of the core values of the Forward Party is a vibrant democracy - one that is representative and responsive to the people and communities it is designed to serve. Brandon Johnson's vacant first district Cook County Board seat offers the 11 committeepersons who will choose his replacement an opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to a representative government by selecting a member of the County who has a long and demonstrated history of service, and reflects the needs of a diverse community," Yang said.

Illinois Forward Party Chair James Young added, "In order to ensure a process that is reflective of one of our core values - vibrant democracy - we join with the Leaders Network to call on the committeepersons to make a choice that reflects the needs of the community in an open, transparent manner. It's time for something new in Cook County, and in our nation - and the Forward Party is committed to helping bring it about."

The Forward Party is bringing Democrats, Republicans, and Independents together to build a new kind of political party that brings people and communities together to solve real problems, heal our political divisions, and create a brighter future for America. https://www.forwardparty.com

For more information about the Forward Party, please read through our Prospectus and Q2 Fact Sheet.

www.forwardparty.com

