Forward Party Endorses Joe Rockey, Expanding His Coalition Built to Return Consensus Governance to Allegheny County

Forward Party grows in Allegheny County, backs former business executive with a cross-partisan supporter base looking for a return to pragmatic solutions

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly formed Forward Party, co-founded by onetime Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Republican governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman, today endorsed Joe Rockey for Allegheny County Executive, broadening the Rockey campaign's coalition of political moderates.

Rockey's affiliation with The Forward Party comes on the heels of the party's endorsement of District Attorney Stephen Zappala, bringing a slate of candidates to Allegheny County that have broad appeal and a proven track record of finding shared ground solutions to big problems.

At an event announcing the affiliation, Forward Party co-Chair Andrew Yang highlighted Joe Rockey's experience in business and his endorsements that span the political spectrum, including local unions and small business owners. "Joe Rockey's platform focuses on real solutions to pressing problems in Allegheny County, including public safety, jobs, and tax reform, and aligns with the ethos at the heart of the Forward Party," said Yang. "He's a voice of moderation in a county that has seen increasing problems driven by politicians who are more interested in scoring partisan points than serving the people of Pennsylvania's second largest county."

Yang and Rockey were joined by Phil Ameris, president of the Laborers' District Council of Western Pennsylvania, who served as host for the event. Rockey has won the endorsement of the Laborers as well as the county's Boilermakers union. The additional endorsement by a quartet of law enforcement labor groups shows Rockey's broad base of appeal.

Said Forward Party co-Chair and former governor of neighboring New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman: "In a time where politicians are more interested in promoting ideology than solving problems, Joe's proven track record in business shows that he's going to get things done. The people of Allegheny County are facing unprecedented challenges, and they're looking for a leader who will focus on real solutions and consensus. Joe is that leader."

Rockey, the son of a union Democrat, grew up on Pittsburgh's North Side and worked his way through high school and college before becoming a senior vice-president and Chief Risk Officer of PNC, one of the nation's largest financial services companies.

"Civility and common sense have been missing from American politics for too long," Rockey said in accepting the endorsement. "I'm honored to be endorsed by an organization that reaches across the political spectrum in search of practical policies that work best for Allegheny County's families."

Joe Rockey joins other Forward Affiliates and elected candidates across the country, including mayors, members of city councils, and state legislators from California, Florida, and Arizona, among others. The Forward Party is built around shared values rather than a set of policy prescriptions, allowing local leaders to focus on solutions that will work in their communities. The Party's focus on values allows our elected officials to work across the aisle to find shared solutions rather than engaging in partisan fighting tied to ideologies that fail to produce results for Americans.

Forward Affiliates are elected officials who retain their party registration with one of the two major parties, but publicly join with Forward and pledge to govern according to this values-based platform:

BOTTOM-UP, NOT TOP-DOWN

Forward empowers leaders to find solutions that work in their communities. We won't dictate a rigid, top-down policy platform and expect it to work for all Americans.

DIVERSE THINKING ISN'T JUST WELCOME, IT'S REQUIRED

Forward welcomes new ideas and fearless conversations around the issues of the day. We won't silence debate or refuse to adapt to the modern world.

WORK TOGETHER, NOT AGAINST

Forward strives for collaborative solutions. We'll make sure they work, and we'll try something else if they don't.

ALL ARE WELCOME — LEFT, RIGHT, OR CENTER

Forward is creating a political home for everyone willing to work together in good faith to find practical ways to make this country better.

MORE LISTENING, LESS TALKING

Forward is asking what we can do for your community. We will not ask what your community can do for us.

GRACE AND TOLERANCE

Forward believes in approaching one another with grace and tolerance, finding ways to pick people back up rather than knock them down.

REFORM MINDED

Forward supports election reform policies such as ranked-choice voting and open, nonpartisan primaries to bring more competition and better options to the ballot in local elections.

As more and more Americans grow sick of the outdated two-party system in this country, more and more elected officials are finding a welcoming home in the Forward Party. "We're seeing an unprecedented number of elected leaders reach out to us, tired of being told what's best for their constituents by out of touch party leaders," said Lindsey Williams Drath, Forward Party's CEO. "We believe that voters put people in office in order to solve their problems, and the Forward Party is creating space for these public servants to do just that, without requiring them to adopt policy positions they don't believe in or know won't work just to toe the party line."

The Forward Party is bringing moderates, conservatives, and progressives together to heal our political divisions, find our shared ground, and create a brighter future for America. Forward Party candidates are accountable to the voters, and they will focus on solutions, not partisan fighting, in order to serve their constituents better. https://www.forwardparty.com

