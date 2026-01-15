Bi-weekly video podcast hosted by Lindsey Drath with Governor Christine Todd Whitman and Lieutenant Governor Kerry Healey debuts January 15

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Forward Party today announced the launch of It's Up to Us, a new bi-weekly video podcast focused on democracy reform, independent voters, and how Americans can fix a political system built for gridlock.

Forward Party Launches It’s Up to Us, a New Podcast on Democracy Reform and Independent Voters

Hosted by Lindsey Drath, CEO of the Forward Party, alongside former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kerry Healey, It's Up to Us brings together three leaders who have governed, built coalitions, and now want to rebuild trust in American politics from the ground up. Each 30–45-minute episode blends honest conversation, humor, and data-driven insight with Forward's mission to put people over partisanship.

"Americans are fed up with politics that rewards division instead of solutions," said Lindsey Drath, host of It's Up to Us. "This podcast is about cutting through the noise, talking honestly about what's broken, and showing that there is a better way forward. Fixing our democracy doesn't start with political parties, it starts with us."

The show will explore topics ranging from gerrymandering and closed primaries to independent candidates, ranked-choice voting, and the growing role of independents in American elections. Episodes will also feature journalists, democracy reform advocates, and Forward-aligned candidates and elected officials working to change politics in their communities.

"Between the three of us, we've seen firsthand what happens when leaders choose cooperation over chaos," said Governor Christine Todd Whitman. "This podcast is about sharing those lessons and reminding Americans that governing doesn't have to be a zero-sum game."

Lieutenant Governor Kerry Healey added, "People want leaders who take governing seriously and are willing to work through their differences. It's Up to Us is about giving the majority of Americans who want to hear Independent voices and go beyond partisan sound bites to real solutions a home."

The podcast is released bi-weekly. Each episode opens with a reflection on current events, dives into two in-depth discussion segments, and closes with a practical call-to-action for listeners who want to be part of the solution.

The first episodes of It's Up to Us will debut on January 15, with new episodes released every other week. The show will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.

It's Up to Us is produced and distributed by Flexworks Studio.

For more information and to subscribe, visit forwardparty.com/podcast.

ABOUT THE FORWARD PARTY

The Forward Party is bringing moderates, conservatives, and progressives together to heal our political divisions, find our shared ground, and create a brighter future for America. Forward Party candidates are accountable to the voters, and they will focus on solutions, not partisan fighting, in order to serve their constituents better. https://www.forwardparty.com

Media Contact

Natalie Medved

Pace Public Relations

724-825-3484

[email protected]

SOURCE The Forward Party