Forward Science And The TeleDentists Announce A SalivaMAX Sponsorship Agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. and HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Science announced a sponsorship agreement with The TeleDentists regarding SalivaMAX, an FDA cleared prescription treatment for "Dry Mouth" – Xerostomia. This sponsorship is designed to expand both the education and marketing of SalivaMAX to Dental Professionals and consumers via The TeleDentists.

Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) is one of the most common complaints in the dental office. There are over 700 medications that can cause dry mouth as well as numerous patient conditions. Upwards of 40% of patients experience the symptoms of Dry Mouth.

"We are excited to have partnered with The TeleDentists and their network to provide SalivaMAX to the millions of patients that can benefit from it," said Robert J Whitman, CEO, Forward Science. "SalivaMAX is an FDA cleared prescription rinse that has been clinically proven to treat both Dry Mouth and Mucositis, diseases that affect over 70 million Americans. Now thanks to The TeleDentists network, patients now have access to products like SalivaMAX that actually work, all from the comfort of their homes."

"The TeleDentists are delighted to team up with Forward Science and the product SalivaMAX," said Dr. Maria Kunstadter, DDS and founder of The TeleDentists. "Dry Mouth (Xerostomia) plagues tens of millions of people across the country. As an FDA cleared prescription treatment SalivaMAX will definitely help these patients and the access to our network of 'TeleDentists' will make it that much more effective in getting this treatment to them."

About Forward Science

Headquartered in Houston, TX Forward Science is a MedTech company advancing oral healthcare through the screening, diagnosing and treatment of oral related issues. More information on the company can be found www.forwardscience.com or contact Robert at RWhitman@ForwardScience.com

About The TeleDentists

The TeleDentists offer "the first of its kind" virtual dental service. A national network of licensed dentists utilizes a variety of virtual tools (smart phones, tablets, laptops) to assist in diagnosing remediate and, when needed, arrange local dental appointments the next business day. They are headquartered in Kansas City MO.

For more information please view our website www.theteledentists.com or contact Leah Sigler at leah@theteledentists.com

SOURCE The TeleDentists

Related Links

http://theteledentists.com/

