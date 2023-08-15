Forward Solutions Completes Four Acquisitions to Establish Electrical Division and Expand Utility Division

News provided by

Forward Solutions

15 Aug, 2023, 07:45 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Solutions, a leading provider of outsourced sales and marketing services and a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the completion of four acquisitions today: ElectroRep Inc., R/B Sales Corporation, Madigan McCune & Associates, and Upper Midwest Utility Sales. Forward Solutions has closed 22 acquisitions since the platform's inception five years ago.

ElectroRep was founded in 1960 and services electrical supplies manufacturers on the West Coast. R/B Sales was founded in 1977 and services electrical supplies manufacturers in the Midwest and Great Plains.  These two companies will merge to form a new division within Forward Solutions focused on manufacturers, distributors, installers, and maintenance providers within the electrical supplies space.  Its product offering includes wiring, cabling, semiconductors, relays, fasteners, fuses, boxes, safety products, anti-corrosion, lighting, anchors and assemblies, among others.

Madigan McCune was founded in 1971 and services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Southeast. Upper Midwest Utility Sales was founded in 1992 and services utility, telecom and power manufacturers in the Southeast. These companies will merge into StruXur, Forward Solutions' existing utility, telecom and power division.  Combined, StruXur will now have geographic coverage across the East Coast, Southeast and Midwest, and its product offering includes network testing equipment, cables, transformers, grips, switches, personal tools, safety products, and cable installation, repair, identification and locating equipment, among others.

Joe Orednick, President & CEO of Forward Solutions, noted, "We are incredibly excited to welcome ElectroRep and R/B Sales into the Forward Solutions portfolio.  These mergers represent a pivotal moment for our organization as we strategically invest in the electrical channel.  Additionally, to be able to welcome Madigan, McCune & Associates and Upper Midwest Utility Sales into the Forward Solutions portfolio is a win for us all, and their merger with StruXur represents exciting growth opportunities as we strategically invest and expand our presence in the telecom and power utility channels."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "Forward Solutions has shown a differentiated ability to expand each of its existing product categories to national footprints while simultaneously establishing new product categories through M&A. The Company's acquisition strategy paired with its impressive organic growth playbook allow Forward to continue building the best outsourced sales and marketing business in the U.S."

About Forward Solutions
Forward Solutions provides advanced services for evolving markets. The company's portfolio includes Avision, Curate, OneSolution, RelyPak, StruXur, and Integrated Access Corporation. Each of these divisions offer outsourced sales, marketing, customer support and data analytics services for manufacturers who want to grow their businesses more effectively. The various divisions of Forward Solutions collectively provide an array of products sold through distribution to schools, hospitals, restaurants, commercial businesses, office buildings, manufacturing plants, contractors, utilities, and more. Allynt Solutions and C3Consulting™ offer consulting services for manufacturers, distributors, and commercial end-users. Forward Solutions brings focused expertise to facility maintenance, cleaning, hygiene, foodservice disposables, foodservice equipment, packaging, industrial/MRO, safety, construction, utilities, telecom, power, and electrical supply channels. For more information, please email [email protected].

About Osceola Capital
Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola partners with growing high-quality companies in the professional, facility and healthcare services industries. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation, and the Osceola team seeks to bring value-added expertise in M&A, operations, strategy, and finance to small companies and together help the company achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $75 million or EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more. For additional information about Forward Solutions, please contact Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

SOURCE Forward Solutions

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.