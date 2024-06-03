Forward Thinking Systems Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

The independent audit of FTS' data security controls validates its commitment to protecting customers' telematics data and personal information.

JERICHO, N.Y., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems (FTS), a leading provider of fleet management solutions, announces the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2® audit in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards.

"We are very pleased with the results of our SOC 2 audit. This report assures our customers that we are committed to the highest standards of security and data protection," said David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems. " Trust is a critical part of our business. As a leader in the fleet management industry, we need to set the standard by ensuring safeguards are in place for our customers' business-critical and personal data. This report reinforces our position, keeping all our customers, whether they have three vehicles or three thousand, a few steps ahead."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. "Congratulations to Forward Thinking Systems for earning their SOC 2 report, which is a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Forward Thinking Systems who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

Forward Thinking Systems will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make a SOC 3 report (the public-version of a SOC 2 report) available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. For more information about Forward Thinking Systems, please visit ftsgps.com.

About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems (FTS) specializes in delivering advanced telematics solutions to both public and private sectors for efficient fleet, driver, and asset management. Established in 2005, FTS has empowered numerous clients and agencies with essential tools and data-driven insights for optimized fleet operations. FTS has facilitated seamless access to automated processes for state emissions and compliance solutions, serving a multitude of fleets nationwide.

FTS presents five comprehensive platform offerings — IntelliHub®, Field Warrior®, Route Matrix™, FleetCam®, and DriveShield® — to address diverse challenges in fleet management, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and driver safety across multiple industries on a global scale.

Media Contact: Andrew Santosusso | [email protected].

SOURCE Forward Thinking Systems