ForwardLane Makes AI Wealthtech Accessible to RIAs and Broker-Dealers with Bridge Financial Technology Partnership

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardLane, the award-winning wealthtech provider of personalized client insights for wealth and asset managers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Bridge Financial Technology to provide access to artificial intelligence for RIAs and broker-dealers. ForwardLane's patented insights platform uses AI to automate client data analysis, identifies organic growth opportunities for advisors and enables them to provide superior personalized service to their clients.

ForwardLane's powerful AI-based cloud technology for financial advisors helps them prioritize client engagements, prepare more efficiently for client interactions and deliver high-touch, hyper-personalized advice and insights for clients on a more proactive and frequent basis. As a result, users of ForwardLane's technology can conduct data analysis 6.5 times faster than before, giving them up to 50% more time for business development activity and driving up their AUM growth by millions of dollars.

"Thanks to our partnership with Bridge, RIAs and broker-dealers that custody with top financial institutions and existing Bridge customers can utilize ForwardLane to personalize at scale, organically grow their business and provide a vastly superior client experience," said Nathan Stevenson, CEO and founder of ForwardLane.

Bridge's existing customers are invited to enjoy a free trial of ForwardLane, enabling them to activate both their customer relationship management (CRM) software data and their custody data. RIAs and broker-dealers that are not existing Bridge customers can also get the benefit of the data aggregation, integration and AI insights capabilities through the partnership.

"Bridge is constantly looking for ways to enhance our portfolio and practice management platform, increase efficiency of back-office functions for advisors and wealth managers and support WealthTech market innovation," said Rasheed Hammouda, CoFounder and CEO of Bridge. "Teaming up with ForwardLane expands the way we can serve advisors and increases the value of our data and accounting engine. Advisors on our platform now have access to a powerful new technology that automatically supports them in driving greater personalized client engagement, enriching the advisor-client relationship. Even advisors who don't work directly with Bridge have the ability to benefit from the same value by our data working behind the scenes for them."

Interested advisors can learn more and test drive ForwardLane's platform by visiting https://p3.forwardlane.com or by contacting Director of RIA Sales and Engagement Lauren Feldman at [email protected] or 646-552-0419.

The partnership was made possible by fintech-focused venture capital firm SixThirty , which creates a wealthtech ecosystem that fosters innovation and collaboration by bringing startups and financial services corporations together. SixThirty is an investor in ForwardLane and Bridge and encouraged the partnership through its curated network of corporate partners.

About ForwardLane:

ForwardLane 's mission is to be the essential platform used by financial professionals for personalized client conversations. Used by leading RIAs, Broker dealers and large wealth and asset management firms, the patent-pending AI insights platform processes vast quantities of enterprise data, distilling personalized insights 6.5X faster to drive growth, deepen and retain client relationships and save time. Do more business, more frequently.

About Bridge Financial Technology:

Bridge builds technology that helps advisors be better and works with over 200 financial services and FinTech firms, including national RIAs, wealth managers, public banking entities, leading servicing platforms and dozens of technology and service providers to the wealth and asset management industry. From data infrastructure to client reporting, Bridge's software delivers confidence, transparency, and accountability to advising with unparalleled efficiency.



Media contact:

Nathan Stevenson

[email protected]

310-779-8590

SOURCE ForwardLane

Related Links

http://www.forwardlane.com

