ForwardPMX Group LLC Acquires The Search Agency, Creating A Dominant Brand Performance Group With Reach, Scale and Technology Solutions Designed for Enterprise Businesses

The Search Agency is a global team of 200 digital experts working with leading brands across offices in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Bangalore. With a 90+% retention rate, The Search Agency has skillfully guided clients to develop high-impact experiences for audiences across the most critical moments of their buying journeys. The agency's highly trained and talented teams, coupled with unique content, design and video solutions, further strengthens ForwardPMX's comprehensive integrated brand and performance offering.

"The Search Agency has one of the strongest histories of delivering data-driven, world-class performance programs that result in measurable success for brands," said Martin McNulty, Global Chief Executive Officer for ForwardPMX. "We both believe that if businesses leverage data and technology intelligently, we can solve the most complex problems faced by marketers today. We are thrilled to welcome this impressive group of thought leaders."

"I am extremely proud of the work and client growth The Search Agency has achieved over last 17 years," said co-founder, David Hughes, who will remain as a critical strategic advisor to The Search Agency and The Stagwell Group. "Joining ForwardPMX provides the scale, reach and technology that further supports our work of building strong customer engagement for our clients that differentiates and grows their business in the marketplace."

Over the next months, The Search Agency will strategically integrate into the existing ForwardPMX infrastructure and brand, ensuring all agency clients and partners continue to receive the same high level of service they have come to expect from both agencies. This acquisition comes one year after ForwardPMX was formed through a merger of Forward3D and PMX Agency – a move that positioned ForwardPMX as one of the leading, independently owned agencies with the speed, sophistication and scale that future-facing brands require.

About ForwardPMX

ForwardPMX is a global brand performance agency designed to help brands find the changes that deliver meaningful growth to their businesses. With close to 20 offices worldwide and 800 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

For more information go to: www.forwardpmx.com

About The Search Agency

With a deep-rooted history in paid search and SEO, The Search Agency understands how activity on the web intersects at search and executes smart digital marketing strategies that drive measurable results across multiple platforms. Services include Paid Search, SEO, Landing Page Optimization, Display Media, Social Media and Comparison-Shopping Management, which are strategically leveraged to maximize the efficacy of clients' integrated marketing campaigns. Founded in 2002, The Search Agency grew to 200 employees worldwide with offices in Los Angeles, Baltimore, London, Toronto and Bangalore.

About The Stagwell Group

The Stagwell Group is a private equity firm that manages investments in new media and digital marketing services. Its portfolio includes dozens of collaborative, digital-first agencies and over 9000 employees around the world. Led by a group of agency and industry professionals, Stagwell is a group of leading companies that are insights-based, practitioner-led and collaborative by design. The companies are not weighed down by legacy assets and are united in their desire to innovate, evolve, grow and deliver superior results for their clients. Stagwell's portfolio of high growth companies include experts in four categories: digital transformation and performance, public affairs and relations, research and insights and creative and storytelling.

For more information go to: www.stagwellgroup.com.

