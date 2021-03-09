ForwardPMX Welcomes Andrea Bredau As Global Chief People Officer

A seasoned leader, Bredau brings over 20 years of Human Resources experience from notable organizations across the media landscape. This includes six years leading HUGE (Part of the Interpublic Group) through a period of significant growth and strategic diversification, and several years with LBi and Havas (Euro RSCG). Based out of the New York headquarters, she will work in partnership with the agency's Regional Management and Global Product teams across its four hubs in North America, Europe and Asia, as well as the Middle East, where the agency has expanded its footprint and seen tremendous growth over the last year.

ForwardPMX Global CEO, James Townsend, expressed a warm welcome to Bredau, "Andrea's world-class leadership skills and passion for nurturing a culture which produces fulfilled, motivated and high-performing teams were why we felt she would be a great hire for this critical role. This is an important year for the agency, and Andrea will be instrumental in driving the strategic vision for our talent and cultural development.

"We look forward to the expertise and perspective she will bring to ForwardPMX."

Added Bredau on the new role, "We are living through periods of immense change, which has only further reinforced the importance of having a workforce and workplace culture that is diverse, equitable and connected through shared values. I'm inspired by the dynamic, highly dedicated groups of people I've met in my work thus far at ForwardPMX, and I look forward to making a positive impact on our People programs, while positioning the agency as a leading choice for incoming talent and clients."

About ForwardPMX

ForwardPMX is a global data and technology driven marketing services company, designed to help brands find the change that delivers meaningful growth to their businesses. With over 20 offices worldwide and 1,000 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology, consultancy and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

