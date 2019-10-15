ForwardPMX Welcomes Former Reprise SVP, Valerie Davis, as Senior Vice President of Media

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardPMX has named Valerie Davis as its Senior Vice President of Media. In this pivotal role, Davis will operate as the strategic lead across several key client accounts and manage the delivery of the agency's data-driven performance and brand solutions.

Global brand performance agency, ForwardPMX, was formed in January of this year as a result of a merger between EMEA and APAC-based Forward3D and North America-based PMX Agency. With its 700 global media practitioners and analysts across nearly 20 offices, the agency brings scale, local precision and expertise, and advanced technology capabilities to brands worldwide. Davis' leadership and strong client-first approach will continue to position ForwardPMX and its leading global clients for accelerated growth.

"We see this leadership appointment as a critical win for the agency, both for clients as well as our global teams," said Martin McNulty, Global CEO of ForwardPMX. "Valerie's extensive expertise in developing brands and driving accelerated performance will both help to further elevate ForwardPMX's story in the marketplace, and deliver the strategic, growth-centric programs that our clients need. We looked forward to all that Valerie will bring to the agency."

For the past two years, Davis held the position of SVP, US Head of Accounts at Reprise, an IPG Mediabrands company, with significant roles across its portfolio of agencies including Reprise, Initiative and UM. During this time, she worked closely with numerous world-renowned brands, including Lego, Revlon, Keurig Dr. Pepper and Merck. Prior to that, she spent nearly nine years with PMX Agency, playing an essential role in the development of the agency's consumer-first performance marketing solutions.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join ForwardPMX and its talented team during this critical time of growth," said Valerie Davis, Senior Vice President, Media. "With the constant and disruptive change in the industry today, brands need dedicated strategic partners that will help them identify the right opportunities to scale their businesses, while staying close to their customers. I'm looking forward to working with the talented teams here at ForwardPMX to help further this vision and approach.

ForwardPMX is a global brand performance agency designed to help brands find the changes that deliver meaningful growth to their businesses. With close to 20 offices worldwide and 700 of the industry's most distinguished talent, ForwardPMX brings a unified global vision, with local depth and expertise across a comprehensive set of data, technology and performance solutions that reach people all over the world. By pairing people with data-led process and powerful technology capabilities, ForwardPMX is uniquely positioned to deliver scale and accelerate problem solving. ForwardPMX is a proud member of The Stagwell Group.

