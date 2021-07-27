ForwardVue Pharma Appoints Bob Katz as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardVue Pharma names Bob Katz as Chief Executive Officer to advance the pre-clinical development of potent long-acting anti-angiogenic molecules directed against diabetic eye disease and neovascular age related macular degeneration.

Bob Katz is a seasoned life science executive bringing broad, multi-disciplinary expertise in early-stage technology development, clinical applications and successful fundraising. Most recently, Katz was CEO and President of ContraMed where he directed the company from the pre-clinical stage to a successful Phase 3 Clinical Trial and exit. Prior to ContraMed, Katz has held multiple C-level positions at venture-backed startups.