ForwardVue Pharma Secures Funding to Advance Pre-Clinical Development Programs

BOSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardVue Pharma has secured initial seed round funding in order to advance pre-clinical development of potent long acting anti-angiogenic molecules directed against diabetic eye disease and neovascular age related macular degeneration.

Based on this progress, we are pleased to announce our new executive leadership team:

Alan J. Franklin, MD, PhD, Founder

As the Founder of ForwardVue Pharma, Alan has performed 40,000+ intravitreal injections as a practicing retina specialist with over 20 years of experience. He has served as principle investigator in a number of diabetic retinopathy and AMD trials, presents his work internationally and published multiple manuscripts on candidate molecules to treat these diseases.

Amir Shojaei, PharmD, PhD, Executive Board Member

Amir is a biotech experienced executive with 23 years of drug development experience, focused on the clinical development, registration and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals and biologics in multiple therapeutic areas.

Neil D. Donnenfeld, MBA, Executive Board Member

Neil co-founded Advanced Vision Research (AVR), maker of TheraTears and MacuTrition, and spearheaded the sale of AVR to publicly traded Akorn Inc., generating $26M in value.

Barry Butler, MBA, Executive Board Member

Since 2010, Barry has served as CEO of Point Guard Partners, LLC and has overseen the formation and management of a number of affiliate companies.

Christie Markowitz, Special Advisor to the Board

Christie is a commercial leader partnering with Ophthalmology startups to define and articulate corporate, brand and commercialization strategies.

About ForwardVue Pharma

ForwardVue Pharma is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing a small synthetic compound caroboxyamidotriazole, that acts via the novel mechanism of ORAI-1 inhibition and can be formulated to deliver potent anti-angiogenic effects for 6-12 months. Carboxyamidotriazole has been administered to over 900 patients systemically to treat advanced cancer thereby allowing more rapid progress to Phase 2 once IND enabling ocular toxicity is completed.

Contact: Alan Franklin, MD

ForwardVue Pharma

Phone 251-776-4455

[email protected]

