ForwardX Robotics Releases Fully Autonomous Forklift for GMA & Euro Pallets--Apex C1500-L

ATLANTA, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ForwardX Robotics, a global autonomous mobile robot (AMR) and warehouse solutions provider, introduces its latest autonomous forklift: Apex C1500-L. The new forklift further enhances ForwardX's capabilities in pallet movement workflows with a higher payload capacity and the ability to work with both GMA and Euro pallets. Apex C1500-L will be on display for the first time, allowing customers to see it in person at ProMat 2023 March 20 -23 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Eventgoers will find ForwardX in booth #N7352.

As the warehousing industry faces difficulties in hiring and retaining forklift operators and warehouse employees in general, automation in the form of AMRs has been gaining traction across the globe. Autonomous forklifts are one of the most recent AMR iterations to reach the market solving significant pain points for many users.

ForwardX released its Apex 1400-L autonomous forklift last summer and has already deployed in several warehouses. The success of Apex 1400-L led to the development of the new Apex C1500-L in order to solve more customers' pain points with its GMA and Euro pallet capabilities.

"Intelligent unmanned forklifts offer high flexibility to increase work efficiency and employee safety while reducing costs within an operation. We believe that autonomous forklifts play a key role for businesses looking to stay competitive within today's supply chain. Through the leading multi-sensor fusion technology and deep learning computer vision, our Apex 1500 precisely and intelligently handles pallets in various warehousing, logistics, and manufacturing scenarios," said ForwardX Robotics CEO, Nicolas Chee.

Apex C1500-L has a payload capacity of 3,306 lbs and ensures ±2.3 in pallet placement precision. The forklift can identify the angle at which a pallet is placed and adjust autonomously in real-time to complete its task even when a pallet is misplaced. The new forklift was designed with multiple workflows in mind, including receiving, put away, restocking, cross-zone handling, conveyor docking, and outbound workflows.

About ForwardX Robotics

ForwardX Robotics is a global technology leader in the fields of AI and Robotics. Through its flexible automation platform comprising of intelligent mobile robots and AI-enabled software, ForwardX delivers material handling solutions for warehousing and manufacturing facilities that offer better performance at better value. The company is comprised of over 250 members hailing from top universities and leading enterprises around the world. As shown by the 350+ patents and its award-winning research work, such as Best Practices Award at Frost & Sullivan and 2022 Innovation Award at RBR50, ForwardX's team boasts some of the world's top computer vision scientists and robotics experts.

With offices in China, Japan, and the US, along with partnerships around the globe, ForwardX is expanding and applying its proven solutions to warehouses and manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.forwardx.com/.

