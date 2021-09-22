FOS Highlights Focus on JOC Platform with Addition of James Matz

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Optimization Solutions (FOS), creators of the Simplebid™ job order contracting (JOC) platform, announced today they have added James Matz to their team as a National Account Manager for Simplebid™. James has an extensive background in facilities management, JOC project management, and cost estimating - bringing a wealth of knowledge to FOS. He has successfully propelled JOC programs for public agency clients throughout Southern California, working directly with counties, cities, and universities on their JOC parameters.

The addition of national guidance to the marketing team is proof of FOS's commitment to maximizing the solutions available to JOC users. Simplebid™ is a rapid procurement platform designed for JOC that caters to individual client needs and local statues. Having worked in JOC as an owner's consultant and a contractor's project manager, James has the ability to optimize communication between stakeholders and contractors; his understanding of all aspects of the JOC program allows him to better enable turnkey solutions. Through this new partnership with James, FOS will continue to help public agencies across the United States save time and money through JOC and indefinite quantity construction (IQC) services.

"I am certain James's commitment to a trusted JOC process will only enhance our client experience," said Joe Cassata, FOS Founder and President. "We are allowing our clients to handle their JOC program management, cost estimating, proposal development, and proposal review- all from FOS's fast and secure platform. This is made possible with a team that supports each other and strives to be a consistent resource for our clients."

James will work side-by-side with fellow Account Manager, Andrew Larson, to continue enabling FOS project execution while advancing our solution offerings. According to James, "My goal is to make FOS's Simplebid™ not only a trusted JOC process, but the preferred JOC process for clients who want to have a customizable, dedicated JOC program with a level of service that's unparalleled."

About FOS of CannonDesign.

Facility Optimization Solutions LLC (FOS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global architecture and engineering firm, CannonDesign. FOS is a multidisciplinary professional services and software consultancy, providing physical asset management, building cost data, and strategic planning solutions across the country. Founded in 2009 by Joe Cassata, RA, NCARB, FOS delivers solutions to facility managers and owners across all markets, including government, higher education, PK-12, and healthcare. This past year, FOS was ranked #1 worldwide for facility management services by World Architecture 100. Learn more by visiting foscd.com or following "FOS of CannonDesign" on LinkedIn.

