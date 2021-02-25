FOS of CannonDesign Announces New Website Launch

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Facility Optimization Solutions (FOS) of CannonDesign, who provides professional services and software solutions to enhance facility management practices, announced today the launch of its newly reimagined website. This new design offers a fresh look and easy navigation, featuring a more comprehensive understanding of the full suite of services FOS provides. The website was designed with clients in mind, and features sections for the latest company news along with case studies, which provide updated information on the types of clients served and the expertise FOS is praised for.

The website re-design helps strengthen the FOS brand, using a refined visual identity and responsive display to create an engaging user experience on any device. The improved design, functionality, and content is focused on FOS's mission – to develop simple and highly accurate facility management tools to empower building users, managers, and owners. The new website goes live today, February 9th 2021, and is located at https://www.foscd.com

"We are excited about the new design this website launch brings, and hope it helps our clients, partners, and the media better understand who FOS is and how we can help clients be the best at what they do in the best facilities," said Joe Cassata, FOS Founder and President. "This new site will allow our visitors to explore all that FOS has to offer as we continue to grow our brand and market presence."

In the last six years, FOS has performed over 600 million square feet of facility condition assessments and is ranked by World Architecture 100 as #1 worldwide for facility management services by an AE firm.

FOS of CannonDesign is a multidisciplinary physical asset management and strategic planning practice within a globally ranked design and construction firm dedicated to providing solutions and data-driven recommendations across the country. Founded in 2009 by Joe Cassata, the practice is an experienced provider of both professional services and software solutions, with expertise in the higher education, PK-12, healthcare, and local government markets. Learn more by visiting foscd.com or following "FOS of CannonDesign" on LinkedIn.

