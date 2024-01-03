Fosi Audio Joins Forces with Audiophiles to Redefine HiFi with Unmatched Value

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosi Audio, as an emerging pioneer brand in the HiFi sector, has always been committed to providing innovative HiFi solutions based on user needs. In 2023, Fosi Audio launched amplifier products such as V3 and ZA3 by actively listening to customer feedback. These products, with their exceptional performance, innovative design, and deep alignment with user needs, quickly gained favor in the market upon release, strengthening Fosi Audio's reputation in the HiFi field.

New Milestone

2023 was a year of rapid growth for Fosi Audio. Starting from the beginning of the year, it adopted a user-centric strategy, deeply interacting with audio enthusiasts on all social networks and professional forums. After months of meticulous development, the V3 mini amplifier came into being (Check out the video "The Story Behind Fosi Audio V3 Amplifier" on YouTube), tailor-made for audiophiles. Its launch caused a huge stir, not only garnering positive reviews from numerous customers but also being named "The Most Affordable Amplifier of 2023" by many well-known YouTubers. Fosi Audio's philosophy of co-creating products with customers won high recognition and trust from a broad base of audiophiles and led to significant growth in its 2023 annual performance, with a projected growth rate of over 50%, maintaining its market-leading position in the HiFi field.

Redefine HiFi with Unmatched Value

Apart from V3, Fosi Audio globally launched another user co-created product on December 20th - The ZA3. It sold out within the first 24 hours of its release, with sales astonishingly reaching over 2000 units, and took the best seller spot on several mainstream online sales platforms. The market success of ZA3 is inseparable from customers' valuable feedback. After the V3 amplifier's release, Fosi Audio continued to deeply listen to customers' voices and, based on feedback and suggestions, launched the new generation balanced dual-mode amplifier ZA3 on the foundation of V3. Its advent was hailed as epoch-making by a wide range of audiophiles. ZA3, not only affordably priced, boasts better sound quality and more abundant features. The customer involvement in its design gives ZA3 unmatched value, driving innovation and transformation in the mini amplifier market.

To express gratitude for the widespread support of customers, Fosi Audio launched a special ZA3 appreciation event on its official website. Participants in the event can enjoy a 15% discount. This event is limited to 2000 units on a first-come, first-served basis. Go visit the Fosi Audio official website to grab this new generation mini amplifier as soon as possible.

Founder Ryan Huang states that Fosi Audio will continue with its passion for the HiFi field, increase R&D investment, and keep collaborating with audiophiles. In 2024, it aims to achieve further technological innovation and create more HiFi devices, including new amplifiers like V3 Mono with PFFB, DACs like Q6, headphone amps, passive speakers, CD players, etc., partnering with audiophiles to redefine HiFi with unmatched value.

About Fosi Audio

Fosi Audio is dedicated to developing and designing HiFi products that are "reasonably priced and emotionally resonant" based on user feedback. Adhering to a user-centric approach, and offering a 2-year warranty on each product, Fosi Audio has won sincere recognition from a wide range of audiophiles and well-known media such as Wirecutter and HowToGeek, authoritative forums like AudioScienceReview, and well-known HiFi enthusiasts such as Cheapaudioman, Z Reviews, and A British Audiophile, etc.

