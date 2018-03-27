Fosina Marketing Group Announces Continued Momentum Led By An Increased Demand For Direct To Consumer And Subscription Marketing Capabilities

"Fosina Marketing Group helps major brands navigate the challenges of building successful direct-to-consumer marketing programs," said Jim Fosina, founder and CEO of Fosina Marketing Group. "We understand the issues that marketers face in building strategies, programs and business models that provide sustaining and recurring customer affinity and loyalty, and we know that effective strategies need to evolve and adjust in real time to adapt to the changes in media consumption patterns and channel preferences."

Fosina Marketing Group's continued success follows the rapid rise of the subscription economy over the past few years. With over 5.7 million subscription box shoppers in the U.S. alone, powered by consumers' ability to change their media consumption patterns in real time and embracing mobile and social platforms aggressively, Fosina provides brands and marketers with the necessary tools to reach and retain customers.

Jim Fosina expanded by saying: "We are living in a retail environment where all companies need to be direct marketers. Fosina's experience and tenure in working with direct to consumer companies over the last 15 years make us uniquely positioned to be of service by this growing number of interested parties."

As brands and marketers recognize the incredible rise of the direct-to-consumer channel and subscription business model, Fosina Marketing Group continues to expand the tools and tactics within their suite of services to provide the most innovative strategies to help clients achieve their business objectives.

Fosina provides a wide array of services to leading brand clients, including the following: Consulting, Creative Design, Website Development/Hosting, Order Transaction, Subscription CRM, Merchant Processing Options, Media Planning/Procurement, Customer Service Management and Warehouse/Shipping execution.

About Fosina Marketing Group:

Fosina Marketing Group is an online marketing company that is in front of consumer purchase behavior. Since 2003, Fosina Marketing Group's value proposition to its clients was to integrate online strategies into their existing proven business model. As digital commerce of email, display, social, mobile and search continues to redefine consumer purchase behavior, Fosina stays at the forefront of this evolution by ensuring that the right advertising message is delivered in the most relevant digital channels to the most appropriate audiences at the most opportune time. With a strict adherence to P&L profitability and return on investment, Fosina brings the offer, media, creative and technology critical success factors together in a complete turn-key manner.

