Fospha Launches First MCP Server Powered by Independent Marketing Measurement

The Measurement OS just learned to talk. While every other MCP gives AI agents platform-reported data produced by the channels being measured, Fospha gives agents something different: independent measurement built to be trusted.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha, the full-funnel marketing measurement platform trusted by enterprise Commerce brands including Gymshark, Huel, Dyson, and Debenhams, today announced the launch of the Fospha MCP Server — the first Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration to give AI agents access to independent, full-funnel marketing measurement data.

The MCP Server enables AI agents — whether running in Claude, ChatGPT, Slack, or custom agentic workflows — to query real time channel attribution, ROAS trends and saturation forecasts. No CSV exports. No dashboard logins. Just answers.

"Fospha is about 'does-do' measurement, not 'could-do' - daily full-funnel data marketers use to make hundreds of decisions every week. The MCP is the next step in that - putting actionable data right where the work happens."— Dom Devlin, CPO, Fospha

What Agents Can Do with Fospha

The Fospha MCP doesn't just give agents a way to look things up. It gives agentic workflows a live, trusted data layer — so the measurement that previously sat in a dashboard becomes an active input to decisions, automations, and actions.

"What's my most efficient paid channel?" Agents get attributed ROAS across every channel to identify which are above or below saturation, and feed that signal into bid strategy recommendations or automated optimisation workflows. No lag between insight and action.

"Where does the next $50k go?" Fospha's Beam headroom data answers the allocation question — and in an agentic workflow, that answer flows straight into budget planning models and scenario comparisons, without a human reformatting numbers between tools.

"Why did blended ROAS change this week?" Contribution analysis decomposed by channel, cost, and revenue movement — fed into reporting or downstream forecasting models using clean, independent inputs rather than platform-reported figures.

"Channel performance, growth forecasts, incrementality reads — ask a question, get the answer. No login required."

— Sam Carter, CEO, Fospha

About Fospha

Fospha is the Measurement Operating System for retail commerce, delivering daily, ad-level full-funnel measurement across DTC, Amazon, TikTok Shop, and beyond. Trusted by the world's fastest-growing brands, Fospha gives marketing, finance, and analytics teams the unified insight to spend smarter and grow faster.

fospha.com

Contact:

Snezhina Kashukeeva, [email protected]

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SOURCE Fospha