Foss & Company and Korea Electric Power Corporation Close on Approximately $50 million Tax Equity Partnership for 60 MWdc Photovoltaic Power Plant

The power plant will be located in Mangilao, Guam, and aims to provide ongoing, positive economic benefits to the island

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, announced today that it closed on a tax equity partnership with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) for approximately $50 million of investment. The investment will fund Mangilao Solar, a 60 MWdc photovoltaic power plant with a 32 MWh battery energy storage system located in Mangilao, Guam.

"Foss & Company is proud to partner with KEPCO on this impactful solar power plant," said Bryen Alperin, Director of Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies, Foss & Company. "Currently, Guam mostly relies on fuel oil and diesel for its gross electric generation. Once operational, the solar power plant will expand access to low-cost clean electricity for the island of Guam."