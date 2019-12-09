Foss Swim School Announces Additional Locations in Missouri and Iowa

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its efforts to bring its purpose-built swim school offering to families across the region, Foss Swim School formally announces plans to open at least three new locations in 2020: Ballwin, Missouri; St. Charles, Missouri; and Waukee, Iowa. This is in addition to recently-announced or just-opened locations in Fargo, North Dakota; Ankeny, Iowa; and O'Fallon, Missouri, and builds upon its acquisition of Little Fishes Swim School with locations in Brentwood and Chesterfield, Missouri.

Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong curriculum, where learning centers around laughter and graduations reflects confidence and mastery. Recently, it announced its new brand tagline: Love Water™—clarifying its commitment to helping people of all ages love being in and around water.

"We're excited to continue meeting new FOSS families in Missouri and Iowa," said Susan Foss, co-founder and CEO. "Our teams have felt so welcomed at our new locations, and we're looking forward to continuing relationship building and sharing in our love of the water with all the new individuals we'll meet in 2020 in Ballwin, St. Charles, and Waukee."

The new Missouri locations will open in Fall 2020 and the Waukee location in late 2020. For more information, visit fossswimschool.com .

Foss Swim School - Ballwin, MO

14858 Manchester Road

Ballwin, MO 63011

Foss Swim School - St. Charles, MO

1920 Zumbehl Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

Foss Swim School - Waukee, IA

Prairie Crossing

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 25 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has more than a dozen schools in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, and St. Louis areas and is expanding to more communities in Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa.

Contact: Ariane Wyman

awyman@fossswimschool.com

fossswimschool.com

SOURCE Foss Swim School

