Foss Swim School Bringing Swim School Offering to Missouri, North Dakota, Iowa

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minnesota-based swim school is expanding across the Midwest. Foss Swim School recently announced plans to open locations in three new markets: O'Fallon, MO; Fargo, ND; and Ankeny, IA.

Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993 and currently has 14 Foss Swim Schools throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Chicago areas and 2 Little Fishes Swim Schools in St. Louis. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong curriculum, where learning centers around laughter and graduations reflects confidence and mastery.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our proven curriculum to more families in more communities, starting with these three new locations in O'Fallon, Fargo and Ankeny," said Susan Foss, the company's co-founder and CEO. "Learning to swim well is an asset for life, both in terms of safety and for fun, and we look forward to helping make even more kids safer in the water—and have fun while they're at it."

Registration opens this summer for Foss Swim School's O'Fallon, MO and Fargo, ND locations; swimming starts fall 2019. Registration opens and lessons begin in early 2020 for its Ankeny, IA location. For more information, visit fossswimschool.com .

Foss Swim School - O'Fallon, MO

1690 Highway K, Megan Crossings

O'Fallon, MO 63366

Foss Swim School - Fargo, ND

1615 38th Street S.

Fargo, ND 58103

Foss Swim School - Ankeny, IA

2455 SW State Street

Ankeny, IA 50023

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 25 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has more than a dozen schools in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, and St. Louis areas and is expanding to more communities in Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa.

