Foss Swim School Continues Midwest Expansion in Wisconsin

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based Foss Swim School recently announced its expansion to three new markets in Missouri, North Dakota, and Iowa. Today, the company announced it plans to expand into Wisconsin, opening a Sun Prairie location in spring/summer 2020.

Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993 and currently has 14 Foss Swim Schools throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Chicago areas and 2 Little Fishes Swim Schools in St. Louis. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong Swim Path™ curriculum, where learning centers around laughter and graduations reflect confidence and mastery. Guided by its new Love Water™ philosophy, FOSS is doubling down on its commitment to teach water safety skills to enrich students' lives.

"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to bring our proven curriculum to families in Wisconsin," said Susan Foss, the company's co-founder and CEO. "We truly love what we do, and feel deeply passionate about helping students learn to love the water. We look forward to helping families be safer in and around the water—and have fun while they're at it."

Enrollment for the new Wisconsin location opens and lessons will begin in early to mid 2020. For more information, visit fossswimschool.com .

Foss Swim School - Sun Prairie, WI

2670 W. Main Street

Sun Prairie, WI 53590

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 25 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has more than a dozen schools in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Chicago, and St. Louis areas and is expanding to more communities in Missouri, North Dakota and Iowa.

Contact: Ariane Wyman

952 935 8969

awyman@fossswimschool.com

fossswimschool.com

SOURCE Foss Swim School

