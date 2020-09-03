Foss Swim School Expands, Announces New Minnesota Location

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss Swim School announced today it plans to open at least two new purpose-built swim schools in 2021, confirming locations in Minnesota and Missouri. This builds upon its recent expansion to Fargo, North Dakota; Ankeny, Iowa; and O'Fallon, Missouri—and the pools soon to open in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and Ballwin, Missouri.

While the pandemic has slowed expansion for the swim school, it has quickly adapted its programming and service offerings to meet the needs of families across the Midwest. "We're thrilled to be expanding to Edina in our home state of Minnesota, especially in a community so in need of a purpose-built swim school offering," said Susan Foss, CEO of Foss Swim School. "Our new St. Charles location will give St. Louis-area residents even more access to our proven learn-to-swim program, and we're excited to be building community there in partnership with our O'Fallon and Ballwin locations."

Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993. They currently have 17 Foss Swim Schools throughout the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Fargo, Ankeny, O'Fallon and Chicago areas, and two Little Fishes Swim Schools in St. Louis. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong Swim Path® curriculum. Their learning centers around laughter, conﬁdence and mastery. Guided by its Love Water® philosophy, FOSS is doubling down on its commitment to teach water safety skills to enrich students' lives.

The Minnesota location will open in spring 2021, and Missouri in summer 2021.

Foss Swim School - Edina/Richfield, MN

2900 W 66th Street

Richfield, MN 55423

Foss Swim School - St. Charles, MO

1920 Zumbehl Road

St. Charles, MO 63303

