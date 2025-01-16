Foss Swim School Partners with Every Child A Swimmer to Expand Access to Swim Lessons

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss Swim School is proud to announce a partnership with Every Child A Swimmer, a nonprofit dedicated to making swim education accessible to all children. Together, the organizations are addressing the critical issue of childhood drowning by offering significantly discounted swim lessons.

"We are thrilled to partner with Every Child A Swimmer to make swim education available to more families," said Jon Foss, Co-Founder of Foss Swim School. "Teaching children to swim is about more than just safety—it's about giving them skills for a lifetime of confidence and safety around water."

Drowning remains the leading cause of unintentional death for children ages 1–4. Research shows that formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by up to 88%. Foss Swim School's age-appropriate curriculum and proven teaching methods have made it a trusted leader in swim education for over 30 years.

Since opening its first location in 1993, Foss Swim School has grown to 29 schools across six Midwest states, with plans to open more in the coming year. The school's purpose is deeply aligned with Every Child A Swimmer's goal of making water safety education accessible to all children, regardless of socioeconomic status.

"Partnerships like this are essential to broadening our reach and saving lives," said Casey McGovern, the Executive Director of Every Child a Swimmer program. "With the support of Foss Swim School, we can empower even more children with the lifesaving skill of swimming and take meaningful strides toward reducing drowning rates nationwide."

Families interested in enrolling in these programs or learning more about the initiative can visit fossswimschool.com or everychildaswimmer.org.

About Foss Swim School

Founded by Jon and Susan Foss in 1993, Foss Swim School provides a welcoming, child-focused environment where children as young as six months can develop essential water safety skills, learn to swim, and build confidence. With a fun and effective approach, Foss has taught thousands of children and continues to expand its reach, operating schools in Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Colorado, and Wisconsin.

About Every Child A Swimmer

Every Child A Swimmer is a nonprofit organization committed to reducing childhood drowning rates by providing access to swim education for children across the nation. Supported entirely by donations, the organization ensures that every dollar raised directly funds life-saving learn-to-swim programs.

