FOSSA Appoints Scott Andress as Vice President of Alliances, Launches Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSSA, the open source management company, today announced the FOSSA Partner Program, a unique channel program designed to help partners expand their open source compliance and security management offering with a comprehensive enterprise solution. The company also announced the appointment of industry veteran, Scott Andress as Vice President of Alliances. Andress has over 20 years of enterprise channel leadership experience, having held executive positions at some of the most well-known technology brands in the world including Cloudera, Hortonworks, CSC, and BEA Systems.

"The opportunity FOSSA presents to the channel is phenomenal," stated Andress. "As the use of open source software has grown exponentially in the enterprise over the last five years, it's become more important than ever to ensure that organizations are effectively managing various licenses, security, and quality issues when utilizing open source software. Together with our partners, companies will now have the ability to automate this process to more programmatically mitigate risk and improve code quality. I'm thrilled to join FOSSA and look forward to our next phase of growth."

There are several benefits that make open source software attractive to the enterprise, including cost, speed, and flexibility, among others. However, most enterprises don't have a formal program and rely on a painstaking process of manual code reviews and spreadsheets to address license gaps and software vulnerabilities across engineering, legal, and security. Unlike traditional offerings, FOSSA focuses on automating the workflow of open source management both within and outside of the software development lifecycle (SDLC). This enables enterprises to quickly identify and mitigate risk, improve engineering efficiency, ensure code quality, and maintain policy.

The FOSSA Partner Program gives partners a clear path to success in providing customers with the industry's most comprehensive open source compliance and vulnerability management solutions for the enterprise. FOSSA is rapidly expanding its ecosystem through GSIs, RSIs, ISVs, and Cloud providers.

"We launched FOSSA in 2018 as an open source project with developers in mind," stated Kevin Wang, CEO of FOSSA. "With more than one million downloads, we realized that there was great potential for FOSSA to move into the enterprise. Launching the partner program is the next natural step in the FOSSA journey. We are so excited to have a channel veteran like Scott join our team to develop and execute on our partner strategy. With his experience and the compelling benefits of our unique solution, we are poised to help our partners successfully develop deeper relationships with their customers."

Previously, Andress served as vice president of global channels and alliances at Cloudera where he specialized in business development, corporate strategy, sales, and operations. During his time at Cloudera, he managed a global team, accelerating partnerships with IBM, global ISVs/IHVS, global system integrators, and the major Cloud providers. Andress joined Cloudera through its merger with Hortonworks. Prior to Hortonworks, he was vice president of sales at CSC and vice president and global head of marketing and alliances at AppLabs.

About FOSSA

Launched in 2018, FOSSA is the world's first Modern Open Source Management platform. Designed for development and legal teams alike, FOSSA provides component intelligence, continuous compliance, and cross-team collaboration solutions that enable organizations including Uber, Twitter, Zendesk, and Verizon Media to quickly identify and mitigate risks, improve engineering efficiency and accelerate time to market. For more information, please visit www.fossa.com .

