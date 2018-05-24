FOSSID Awarded Grant for Artificial Intelligence in Open Source Auditing by Sweden's Government Agency for Innovation

The FOSSID AI For Open Source Auditing Project will combine the largest and highest performing knowledge base of open source on the market to dramatically cut costs in the software auditing process, reduce risks for tech companies and accelerate overall innovation.

"We believe that FOSSID was chosen because of its vast data- and knowledge-base and the technology it already possesses to create the first open source scanner to automatically audit and identify code without human intervention," said Jon Aldama, VP Products at FOSSID. "FOSSID is poised to lead the integration of AI technologies for advancing open source software auditing and compliance."

FOSSID's database management system and source code harvest techniques can store petabytes of code without any human interaction, allowing the company to build the biggest open source knowledge base in the industry and perform scans real time. The database today stores 37 million projects.

"We're beginning to see the potential of AI to transform industries like healthcare and retail, but its potential for accelerating the identification of vulnerabilities in the world's largest code bases is unprecedented," said Oskar Swirtun, CEO and co-founder, FOSSID. "FOSSID aims to be the first AI-powered open source software identification solution. The Vinnova grant will support our efforts in this regard."

FOSSID's most recent blog: http://fossid.com/2018/05/07/software-code-is-data-and-its-very-very-big/

Vinnova's press release: https://www.vinnova.se/en/news/2018/05/59-miljoner-till-innovation-i-sma-och-medelstora-foretag/

About FOSSID

FOSSID is the world's largest database for scanning open source software licences and vulnerabilities. It was founded in 2016 by a team of software engineers and compliance managers who grew tired of existing auditing and compliance tools. Today FOSSID serves some of the world's largest technology companies with a database that stores 37 million projects, trillions of lines code and ½ trillion code snippets. For more information, please visit: http://www.fossid.com

