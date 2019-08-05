Fossil Group Launches Exclusive Smartwatch Capabilities within Wear OS by Google™ Platform - Multi-Day Battery Life and Tethered iPhone Calls

RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) today announced proprietary nextgen touchscreen smartwatch technology and the latest evolution in hybrid smartwatches.

Fossil Group will launch nextgen smartwatches this fall/holiday season. Pictured: Fossil Gen 5 touchscreen smartwatches.

"We've made multi-day battery life for touchscreen smartwatches possible with one touch – a disruptor for smartwatches on the Wear OS by Google platform. And, we're leading the industry on Wear OS by Google by enabling tethered phone calls for iPhone users," said Fossil Group Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Greg McKelvey. "Both advancements are the result of our unrelenting focus on advancing wearable technology. We'll continue to integrate the latest tech features our customers need with the styles they love."

With innovative designs and enhanced capabilities, Fossil Group's latest smartwatch technology simply delivers. The sleek and modern nextgen smartwatches will be available starting today from Fossil brand and this fall/holiday season from three other to-be-named Fossil Group brands. These new products will be Fossil Group's most advanced smartwatches ever, thanks to new features including:

Extended Battery Life: An exclusive app offers one-swipe access to four battery modes – Daily, Extended, Time-only and Custom. Extended battery mode unlocks multi-day usage by keeping on essential features such as notifications and heart rate on a single, one-hour charge

An exclusive app offers one-swipe access to four battery modes – Daily, Extended, Time-only and Custom. Extended battery mode unlocks multi-day usage by keeping on essential features such as notifications and heart rate on a single, one-hour charge Voice Calling: A newly-added speaker and a Fossil Group proprietary app launching later this Fall enables iPhone users to make and receive calls while tethered to their phones; all other users are immediately able to make and receive tethered voice calls from the nextgen smartwatches. With the launch of this app, Android users will be able to benefit from a more seamless transition between Bluetooth devices when taking calls from their smartwatch

A newly-added speaker and a Fossil Group proprietary app launching later this Fall enables iPhone users to make and receive calls while tethered to their phones; all other users are immediately able to make and receive tethered voice calls from the nextgen smartwatches. With the launch of this app, Android users will be able to benefit from a more seamless transition between Bluetooth devices when taking calls from their smartwatch Microphone and Swimproof Speaker: A swimproof speaker eliminates the need for an additional sound-dampening mesh barrier to keep out water; smartwatch users can get things done with help from Google Assistant and hear responses back, take phone calls, get audible alerts, play music and more

A swimproof speaker eliminates the need for an additional sound-dampening mesh barrier to keep out water; smartwatch users can get things done with help from Google Assistant and hear responses back, take phone calls, get audible alerts, play music and more Increased Storage: Tech enhancements double the storage space (to 8GB) and memory (to 1GB RAM), allowing users to download more apps and media while enhancing performance

Tech enhancements double the storage space (to 8GB) and memory (to 1GB RAM), allowing users to download more apps and media while enhancing performance Experiences: Leveraging the enhanced storage, Fossil Group is auto-installing apps – such as Cardiogram, Spotify, Noonlight – to select nextgen smartwatches

Leveraging the enhanced storage, Fossil Group is auto-installing apps – such as Cardiogram, Spotify, Noonlight – to select nextgen smartwatches Processor: An updated processor features the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 3100 platform

"We're closely aligned with our partners at Google to ensure we're constantly iterating within the Wear OS by Google platform to deliver the most desired smartwatch features and benefits," said McKelvey. "We listened to our customers and knew that longer battery life and tethered iPhone calls were essential in our nextgen products."

In addition to new touchscreen smartwatch innovations, Fossil Group will introduce a new category of hybrid smartwatches this fall/holiday seasons. Ultimately filling an identified gap in the wearables market, this new category of hybrid smartwatches has functionality similar to a touchscreen smartwatch with the look and feel of a classic watch, while still offering long battery life.

Fossil Group, with over $400 million in wearable device sales in 2018, will launch more than 100 new smartwatch styles across 10 brands this 2019 fall/holiday retail season. Brands and specific styles will be revealed throughout the season. To learn more, visit www.fossilgroup.com.

Google and Wear OS by Google are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Puma and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

