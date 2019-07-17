Fossil Remedies announces New PCD Pharma Franchise Business Program across India

Seeing the market opportunities, the company has come up with a well-designed PCD pharma franchise business model for pharmaceutical distributors, pharmacy dealers, and medical representatives at the nationalized scale. With this franchise program, the company wants to expand its business network and cater to the niche pharmaceutical industry areas.

Fossil Remedies formulates and manufactures quality pharmaceutical medications with intensive efforts as well as the market focus. These medications will distribute in bulk through this new business approach. Meanwhile, the company is continuously delivering superior yet reasonably priced pharmaceutical products across the country.

Answering to a query associated to Fossil Remedies products, one of its stakeholders stated that "Due to our capabilities of manufacturing, exporting and supplying a qualitative array of pharma products such as capsules, tablets, oral liquids, syrups, injections and more, we have an incredible record when it comes to serving our clients and partners. We set free their products into the healthcare marketplaces on time. Further, we are recognized in the market to formulate an extensive assortment of products using hygienic ingredients which we source from genuine vendors having proficiency in these domains."

On the other hand, Fossil is even aware of the implications of product quality benchmarks in the medical sectors. The company takes the right measures to sustain quality standards across its products, processes, and solutions. Further, the pharma company possesses GMP certified industrial standards and production amenities staffed by skillful professionals. Also, the company remains at the cutting edge of market competition with its devotion to getting better with both technology and business competencies. So, when the whole scenario approaches with such detail, the pharma company matches all the benchmarks for its new PCD Pharma Franchisee Program across India.

With this press release, Fossil Remedies stands tall and invites dedicated individuals/teams for sole marketing, PCD pharma franchise as well as for pharma distribution rights as per the new program. The new program is intended to boost the overall drugs supplies to various healthcare wholesalers with a wide-ranging variety of pharmaceutical products all over India.

About Fossil Remedies -

With the base of operations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Fossil Remedies is one of the top PCD pharma manufacturing and franchise companies across India. Fossil Remedies offers safe, useful, and cost-effective pharmaceutical products in different healthcare marketplaces. Fossil Remedies even finds mention among the most professional and trusted pharma franchise companies in India.

Press Contact



Mr. Prabhat Agrawal

+91-9426513688

fossilremedies@gmail.com

http://www.fossilremedies.com/

SOURCE Fossil Remedies

Related Links

http://www.fossilremedies.com/

