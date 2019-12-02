Fossil, Suunto, Garmin & Galaxy Smartwatch Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: List of Top Smartwatch Deals Researched by Save Bubble

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find all the best smartwatch and activity tracker deals for Cyber Monday 2019. The list below contains links to the top Fossil, Suunto, Garmin, Galaxy and Apple Watch smart wearable deals, as reviewed and updated by the team at Save Bubble.

Best Smartwatch deals:

● Save up to 50% on Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin & Fossil smartwatches at Walmart

● Save up to 38% on a wide range of smartwatches at Amazon.com - click the link for live prices on popular versions like the Apple watch, Samsung Galaxy watch active and the smartwatch for Android

● Save 50% on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 - available at Sprint.com (Offer ends 1/9)

● Save up to 50% on Apple Watch Series 5 at Sprint.com - save on Apple Watch Series 5 Nike & Stainless Steel models

● Save up to 49% on Fossil smartwatches for men and women on Amazon.com

● Save up to 30% on Suunto smartwatches at Amazon.com

● Save up to 49% on Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Amazon

● Save up to $100 on Apple Watch Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches at Amazon

● Save up to 48% off on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 3, 4 & 5 at Walmart

● Save on a wide range of Fitbit activity trackers & smartwatches at the Fitbit.com sale - including discounts on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

● Save up to 33% on a wide range of Garmin watches & activity trackers at the Garmin Holiday Sale

Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page . Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Smartwatches today are comparable to smartphones in terms of basic functionalities. Top smartwatch models this year include the Apple Watch Series 5, which now has an always-on display, the Garmin Forerunner 945, which has a pulse oximeter, accelerometer and thermometer, the Fossil Q Explorist Gen 3, which can be charged wirelessly, the Suunto Spartan Ultra, which has up to 20 days of battery life, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Do Cyber Monday deals differ from Black Friday deals? Cyber Monday marks the end of the Turkey 5, the five-day shopping period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday. On this day shoppers enjoy impressive discounts and further price drops on smartphones, tablets, laptops and appliances.

Amazon's Cyber Monday event in 2018 was the company's most successful sales day ever at the time, in terms of total revenue.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Save Bubble